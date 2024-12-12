GMI Cloud Partners with VAST Data to Build Reliable, Scalable Infrastructure to Empower Enterprises In Their AI Journey

Companies join forces to bring scalable, performant AI infrastructure to enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud , a leading AI-native GPU cloud provider, announced today that it is working with VAST Data , the AI data platform company, to set the new standard for seamless AI infrastructure at enterprise scale. VAST Data's purpose-built AI data platform, combined with GMI Cloud's comprehensive, high-performance AI cloud solution, delivers unparalleled efficiency in scaling and managing AI workloads while maximizing data throughput and fortifying security.

"At VAST Data, our mission has always been to power the future of AI, and that starts with working together with an ecosystem of customers and partners to offer industry-leading data infrastructure solutions," said Chris Morgan, Vice President of AI Solutions at VAST Data. "Working with GMI Cloud ensures that customers can scale AI workloads seamlessly, manage data more effectively, and drive innovation with a cloud that adapts to their every need, all without compromising on security or reliability. With the VAST Data Platform, GMI Cloud is delivering an efficient, scalable and flexible AI cloud to the enterprise."

Key benefits for customers leveraging GMI Cloud built on the VAST Data Platform include:

Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage: VAST supports Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage to GMI Cloud's NVIDIA GPUs, allowing organizations to achieve the highest data throughputs to keep their GPUs fully saturated and not waiting for data.

VAST supports Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage to GMI Cloud's NVIDIA GPUs, allowing organizations to achieve the highest data throughputs to keep their GPUs fully saturated and not waiting for data. Unified Data Platform with Enterprise Functionality: VAST's native NFS and object capabilities, plus built-in data prep and data pipeline tools, give GMI's customers a suite of tools that spans the entire AI data pipeline.

VAST's native NFS and object capabilities, plus built-in data prep and data pipeline tools, give GMI's customers a suite of tools that spans the entire AI data pipeline. High-Performance, Cloud-Native Orchestration: Enterprises can manage and scale AI workloads seamlessly with GMI Cloud's deep Kubernetes integration, from control plane to management APIs. The prioritization of scalability and flexibility enables businesses to adapt quickly to changing demands without compromising on performance.

"We are excited to unlock new, heightened AI ambitions for VAST customers with our instant, efficient GPU cloud," said Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO of GMI Cloud. "VAST's data platform offers impressive data management capabilities, and we look forward to growing with them."

GMI Cloud recently announced an $82 million Series A funding round to aid in helping businesses scale their AI workloads, manage their data more efficiently and empower businesses to take on the new era of AI.

About GMI Cloud

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GMI Cloud is a venture-backed digital infrastructure company with the mission of empowering anyone to deploy AI effortlessly and simplifying how businesses build, deploy, and scale AI through integrated hardware and software solutions. To learn more, visit gmicloud.ai.

