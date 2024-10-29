GMI Cloud Raises $82 Million in Total Series A Funding to Drive Global Access to Advanced GPUs and Cloud Infrastructure

Emerging cloud computing leader GMI Cloud to accelerate AI adoption, help meet growing demand for AI infrastructure with NVIDIA accelerated computing, and open new U.S. data center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud, a leading AI-native GPU cloud provider, has announced today that it has raised $15 million in equity funding and $67 in debt financing in a Series A round led by Headline Asia, bringing the company's total capital to over $93 million. The round includes strategic investments from Banpu Next (BANPU.BK), a leading smart energy solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region, and Wistron Corporation (3231.TW), a global leading technology service provider. The funding will be used to open a new U.S. data center in Colorado and reinforces the Silicon Valley-based company's position as a premier vertically integrated cloud provider. GMI Cloud is creating the foundation for an AI-driven future and is strategically positioned to provide advanced scalability and comprehensive solutions for ML deployments all over the world.

Fueled by Big Tech, innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and research has skyrocketed across industries and the global AI market is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. As businesses increasingly prioritize AI and data strategies, the demand for GMI Cloud's comprehensive cloud solution will continue to surge.

GMI Cloud stands apart with its end-to-end AI solutions — combining flexible GPU infrastructure based on NVIDIA accelerated computing with Cluster Engine, the company's proprietary resource management and orchestration platform. These offerings provide businesses with seamless scalability, optimized performance, and robust security measures for AI-driven projects, helping enterprises scale confidently while protecting their data and infrastructure.

"We're at a launching point in our company's journey," said Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO of GMI Cloud. "We've seen the wide array of struggles for start-ups and large enterprises seeking to implement AI strategies. This funding empowers us to enhance the performance, security, and accessibility of our platform, helping businesses around the world scale even the most demanding AI workloads with confidence and efficiency."

GMI Cloud leverages its global operations and strategic partnerships with leading OEMs to enable rapid deployment and reduced lead times for GPU access worldwide. Along with its longstanding presence in Taiwan, the company's new Colorado data center will serve as a critical hub for expanding GMI Cloud's capacity, particularly in North America. This strategic expansion enhances the company's ability to meet growing global demand for GPU resources.

"GMI Cloud's ability to rapidly deploy infrastructure to provide GPU accessibility in today's demanding market perfectly embodies our "Go Global" approach," said Akio Tanaka, Founding Partner at Headline Asia. "With his unique experience and relationships in the market, Alex truly understands how to scale AI infrastructure operations, making his company's potential for growth limitless."

Backed by a globally recognized team with deep expertise in AI, machine learning (ML), and cloud infrastructure, GMI Cloud combines decades of experience to address the evolving demands of AI-driven businesses. The team provides expert support to help clients smoothly scale their AI and data projects with reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern enterprises.

As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, GMI Cloud leverages NVIDIA's accelerated computing platforms, providing customers with advanced infrastructure for AI and machine learning workloads and high-performance GPUs to help meet their computational needs.

For more information on getting started with GMI Cloud, visit gmicloud.ai today.

About GMI Cloud

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GMI Cloud is a venture-backed digital infrastructure company with the mission of empowering anyone to deploy AI effortlessly and simplifying how businesses build, deploy, and scale AI through integrated hardware and software solutions. To learn more, visit gmicloud.ai.

SOURCE GMI Cloud