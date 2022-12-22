GMS Helps Sponsor 2022 Cops & Kids Event in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the leader in the relocation industry, was pleased to be one of the major sponsors for the Scottsdale F.O.P. Lodge #35 2022 "Cops and Kids" Holiday Event. This event was held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at the Target Store on Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd in Scottsdale.

Local officers took children shopping at the Cops & Kids event List of other sponsors from the event

The event is hopeful of uniting Scottsdale Police Officers with disadvantaged local children for a special day of holiday shopping. The children shopped with local officers for toys, outfits, and other items they would want to find under their tree this holiday season. Children were carefully selected by a committee of local law enforcement officers in hopes of reaching those most in need. Target supplied wrapping paper, tags, and bows to each family.

"GMS was proud and excited to be a sponsor for such a great event," said Steven Wester, President of GMS. "The team here at GMS knows the importance of giving back, especially during the holiday season, and we are always looking for ways to do so. We hope that these efforts helped improve the holiday season for these kids.

Approximately $200 was spent on each child. The goal is to sponsor as many children as possible through the support of donations from local companies such as GMS and other sponsors in the Scottsdale area. GMS and F.O.P. Lodge #35 alike believe in positive outreach and community relationships that will benefit the children.

For more info on Cops & Kids, please visit: https://fopscottsdale35.org/

For more information on GMS or the relocation industry, please visit GMSmobility.com

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company specializing in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease of use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last eight consecutive years.

MyRelocation® is a registered trademark, and Global Mobility Solutions™ and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Press Contact:

Matt Esaena

480-361-8815

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions