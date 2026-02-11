GNC & High Level Science Launch Heart & Men's Health Formulas Exclusively in The Drop, by GNC

Beginning today, products are available exclusively at almost 1000 GNC stores and on GNC.com with a retail price of $59.99 each. Find your closest GNC with High Level Science HERE

Bridging the gap between medical science and everyday wellness

High Level Science was created to "bridge the gap between what medicine knows and what high-performance humans need." Every formula is built with clinically studied ingredients, medical-grade sourcing, and full label transparency with no proprietary blends, no synthetic dyes, no seed oils, and no unnecessary fillers.

"We built High Level Science so people could access the same caliber of formulation you'd expect in elite clinical and performance settings, without needing a medical degree to decode the label," said Ashley Parker Angel, co-founder of High Level Science. "Partnering with GNC and The Drop allows us to bring that vision to a much larger audience, while staying true to our values around clinical science, transparency and real-world results."

Heart + Body + Mind™ is a daily foundation formula that combines:

Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) from sustainably sourced from juvenile marine life harvested early in the food chain

from sustainably sourced from juvenile marine life harvested early in the food chain Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) in a highly bioavailable form

in a highly bioavailable form Vitamin E for antioxidant support

The formula is intended to support cardiovascular health, brain performance, and cellular energy in a single daily routine – particularly for adults focused on longevity, heart health and mental clarity. The ingredients are delivered in opaque, seed-oil-free softgels designed to help protect sensitive oils from oxidation and rancidity.

High Level Man® follows the same science-first philosophy. The 12-in-1 men's health formula features a blend of botanical extracts, adaptogens, vitamins and minerals – including ashwagandha, fenugreek, tongkat ali, zinc, vitamin D3 and DIM – plus BioPerine® to support nutrient absorption. The formula is designed to support healthy testosterone levels, libido, stamina, muscle recovery, mental clarity and stress resilience without relying on stimulants or synthetic hormones.

"As a cardiologist, I've seen firsthand how gaps in cardiovascular and metabolic health can impact quality of life long before symptoms show up," added Dr. David Rizik, co-founder of High Level Science. "Heart + Body + Mind and High Level Man are built from clinically studied ingredients and dosages, with the goal of helping people support their heart, brain and hormone health proactively, as part of a daily routine that is simple and sustainable."

Both products are third-party tested for purity and potency by independent ISO-accredited laboratories and manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities that maintain robust quality systems and additional third-party certifications for safety and compliance.

As part of The Drop, by GNC, High Level Science joins a curated roster of emerging and established brands selected for their scientific rigor, ingredient transparency and real-world performance. The Drop showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients and exclusive formulas for consumers who want to stay on the leading edge of health and wellness – with the quality and safety standards GNC is known for.

"The Drop is designed to give customers access to only the most interesting, science-minded brands in wellness, and High Level Science is a perfect example of that," said Lauren Waksmunski, Sr. Category Merchant, GNC. "They're combining physician-level formulation with clean sourcing and transparent labeling in a way that fits seamlessly with how GNC thinks about quality. We're excited to bring Heart + Body + Mind and High Level Man to more customers who want medical-grade formulas in a trusted retail environment."

High Level Man and Heart + Body + Mind are available now at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com, featured within The Drop. For more information, visit GNC.com or your local GNC store.

About GNC

GNC is an American-run global health and wellness brand, trusted for delivering science-backed products that help consumers Live Well. Over 96% of GNC-branded products are proudly made in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients and undergo industry-leading testing and validation. With best-in-class manufacturing and a worldwide footprint across retail, digital and wholesale channels, GNC is redefining what's next in wellness. The brand's innovation hub, The Drop, by GNC, showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients and curated picks for health-minded consumers. From legacy quality to the next generation of supplements, GNC is where innovation meets trust.

About High Level Science

What happens when a rockstar meets a docstar? High Level Science®, the medical-grade supplement brand founded by pop-culture icon turned wellness guru Ashley Parker Angel, a multi-platinum recording artist with over 10 million albums sold, star of hit television series on MTV and ABC, and veteran of more than 2,000 performances in Broadway productions including Wicked and Hairspray, and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. David Rizik, a three-time Emmy® Award-winning interventional cardiologist. Officially launched in 2025, High Level Science's mission is to deliver research-driven, highly bioavailable, medical-grade supplements that set a new industry standard and are accessible to everyday consumers seeking real, measurable results. Built on clinical science and physician formulation with a consumer-first approach, High Level Science is redefining the global supplement market by bridging the gap between science and wellness. Every product is crafted to be best-in-class, combining physician expertise, clinical ingredients and full transparency so people can feel and trust the difference.

