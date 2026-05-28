GNC Unleashes Beyond Raw's Next-Generation Advanced Pre-Workout

LIT AF V2 combines VELOX® and HydroNOx™ for an industry-first formula that delivers massive pumps, sustained energy and real results.

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GNC, the global leader in health and wellness, announces the highly anticipated reformulation of Beyond Raw LIT AF V2, resetting what "advanced" means in the crowded pre-workout category. Built for the hardcore lifters and bodybuilders who demand more, LIT AF is an intelligently engineered formula that delivers the intensity consumers crave while upgrading the science, experience, and flavors to match their expectations.

Beyond Raw LIT AF V2, now in the limited-edition Patriot Pop flavor, available at GNC.

LIT AF V2 is the only pre-workout on the market combining VELOX®, a clinically superior arginine and citrulline blend, with HydroNOx™, a more efficient citrulline hydrochloride, creating an unprecedented dual-powered nitric oxide system. This 1-2 punch delivers clinically dosed muscle pump, and unmatched performance for the most discerning pre-workout user.

Beyond the dual pump system, LIT AF V2 delivers a fully transparent, clinically optimized formula including 300mg dual-release caffeine (250mg caffeine anhydrous + 50mg ZumXR® extended release caffeine) for sustained high-stim energy that powers lifters from warmup to final rep, 250mg Cognizin® for locked-in focus, 50mg Senactiv® to fuel high-intensity work, upgraded 3g creatine monohydrate for more muscle-building power and superior strength output, plus 300mg electrolytes and 50mg AstraGin® to ensure your body absorbs and uses every ingredient.

"LIT AF V2 isn't just a refresh. It's a complete reset for the experienced pre-workout users who've tested multiple pre-workouts, and who set the bar high," said Tyler McGlasson, MIK, CISSN, Director, Product Innovation and Design at GNC. "Beyond Raw LIT AF V2 delivers the controlled intensity, and intentional innovation with clinically dosed ingredients, transparent formulas, and visible results that speak for themselves."

This new formula is now available exclusively at GNC.com, GNC stores and TikTok Shop for $54.99 MSRP in fan-favorite flavors, including Gummy Worm, Tiger's Blood, Watermelon, Strawberry Kiwi, and limited time only flavor, Patriot Pop. To learn more, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is an American-run global leader in health and wellness delivering science-based products and solutions designed to help consumers Live Well. With over 96% of GNC branded products being manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients, GNC touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. Visit www.gnc.com for more information.

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SOURCE GNC