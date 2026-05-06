Melting Forest Launches at The Drop, by GNC with Functional Energy & D-Stress

PITTSBURGH, May. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the worldwide leader in health and wellness, today announced the arrival of functional-mushroom beverage maker Melting Forest, bringing a fresh take on energy for customers looking for a smoother boost in a great-tasting format.

Melting Forest Functional Energy and D-Stress beverages are available now at GNC stores and on GNC.com.

Melting Forest touts zero-sugar sparkling mushroom functional beverages, formulated for either uplift or relaxation. The Energy line delivers 150 mg of caffeine with just 5 calories to support focus and activity, while D-Stress is caffeine-free and designed to promote calm with elevated L-theanine. These beverages showcase active adaptogens, such as cordyceps militaris for energy and focus, lion's mane for cognitive function, and reishi for immune balance, working individually to deliver targeted wellness benefits.

"Melting Forest was founded with the vision of creating a beverage brand that seamlessly blends fun, functionality, and flavor," said Sean McDonald, Co-Founder and CEO, Melting Forest. "We identified a clear gap in the market for mushroom-based drinks that not only deliver tangible benefits—such as enhanced focus, stress relief, and sustained energy—but also offer exceptional taste and strong shelf appeal."

Melting Forest Black Cherry, Mango Guava, Strawberry Lavender, and Coconut Pineapple are available now at GNC stores and on GNC.com, featured in The Drop, by GNC, GNC's innovation hub for what's new and what's next.

"Customers want energy and stress relief products that feel good and fit real life," said Mark Butera, SVP Merchandising, GNC. "Melting Forest is exactly the kind of Drop we love: a fun, modern format with ingredients customers are excited about, backed by a trusted retailer."

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About Melting Forest

Melting Forest exists to make holistic well-being more accessible through great-tasting functional beverages rooted in mushrooms, adaptogens, and ingredient integrity.Their commitment to sustainability, natural and responsible sourcing, third-party testing, and organic or non-GMO standards, alongside science-backed formulation, helps empower consumers to slow down, recharge, and focus on what matters most.

About GNC

GNC is an American-run global health and wellness brand, trusted for delivering science-backed products that help consumers Live Well. Over 96% of GNC-branded products are proudly made in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients and undergo industry-leading testing and validation. With best-in-class manufacturing and a worldwide footprint across retail, digital and wholesale channels, GNC is redefining what's next in wellness. The brand's innovation hub, The Drop, by GNC, showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients and curated picks for health-minded consumers. From legacy quality to the next generation of supplements, GNC is where innovation meets trust.

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SOURCE GNC