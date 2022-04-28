GNC and GHOST Tap Into Nostalgia and Flavor Innovation Trends with Exclusive Launch of GHOST® x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles®

"When GHOST hit GNC shelves in 2016, we knew this was the start of a long and fruitful partnership. We're proud to be the exclusive retailer for this exciting collaboration between GHOST and Nickelodeon," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising at GNC. "GHOST is all about pushing the boundaries of what a supplement brand should be, and this desire to be the first through innovation matches what we're doing at GNC."

The GHOST x TMNT line at GNC consists of four "OOZE" flavored products:

LEGEND ® – Inspired by Leonardo ("the leader"), GHOST LEGEND ® is GHOST's flagship pre-workout product that delivers energy and enhances performance and focus.

Inspired by Raphael ("the fit one"), GHOST PUMP is a caffeine-free nitric oxide product… the pump. GAMER and GAMER NON-STIM (caffeine-free)–Inspired by Michelangelo and Donatello ("the fun one" and "the thinker," respectively) and offered in both a stim version and for the first time, a non-stim option. GHOST® GAMER was custom built by gamers for gamers and contains ingredients clinically studied that have been shown to enhance gameplay.

"I grew up watching and obsessing over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so this exclusive GNC launch is one of the most exciting collaborations we've ever done," said Daniel Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST. "Even as licensing becomes more prevalent within sports nutrition, GHOST's authentic and collaborative approach is unmatched. From the inspired products to the merch and apparel, the GHOST x TMNT partnership is equal parts nostalgic and innovative… this first release is just the beginning."

In addition to the new products, this drop also includes limited edition merchandise including black and green shakers as well as custom apparel. The new line of GHOST x TMNT products are available now at GNC retail locations nationwide as well as online at GNC.com and merchandise can be purchased at ghostlifestyle.com.

