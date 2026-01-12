GNC Reinvents Creatine for 2026, From Its Classic Monohydrate to Next-Generation Muscle-Building Systems

Once viewed as a niche supplement for "gym rats" chasing bigger lifts and faster sprints, creatine is now recognized as one of the most researched, proven, and versatile supplements in the world with emerging science pointing to roles in strength, cognitive health, and overall wellness.

"Creatine isn't just for athletes anymore; it's increasingly part of everyday wellness routines," said Rachel Jones, Chief Science Officer and Head Merchant, GNC. "We have been helping customers get results from creatine since 1988 and now, we've taken what we know from decades of results and built a lineup that keeps our classic monohydrate at the core, while adding advanced options for people who want more strength, better recovery, or smarter muscle support."

All creatine supplements produced by GNC are held to the company's elite creatine standards, including manufacturing in FDA GMP-certified facilities, rigorous ingredient testing, and third-party banned substance testing.

GNC Pro Performance® Creatine Monohydrate

For almost 40 years, GNC Pro Performance Creatine Monohydrate has been the go-to creatine for lifters, athletes, and everyday gym-goers who want a simple, proven formula. Each serving delivers 5 g of creatine monohydrate at a clinically studied level, the most studied form of creatine for strength and performance, in fully transparent, banned-substance-tested formulas with no proprietary blends.

The line now includes unflavored and flavored powders, and convenient chew formats to fit different preferences and routines coming soon.

GNC AMP® Creabolic™

Every serious lifter knows basic creatine works, but relentless athletes still hit the same wall with most standard creatines: strength improves while recovery lags, and muscle breakdown limits gains between sessions. Creabolic was designed to tackle those issues.

GNC AMP Creabolics is a triple-action muscle builder that combines three key ingredients at clinically studied levels in one formula:

5 g creatine monohydrate

3 g myHMB® (HMB)

2.4 g PeptiStrong® protein hydrolysate

Creabolic is engineered to:

Support muscle strength, size, and power

Help protect muscle tissue from breakdown during intense training

Enhance recovery and muscular endurance so athletes can come back stronger session after session

Starting at $44.99* for 30 servings, Creabolic delivers what would typically require multiple separate products in a single, pre-dosed formula. Purchased separately, an equivalent stack of creatine, HMB, and peptide-based support can cost a consumer well over $80. Creabolic is gluten-free, soy-free, and Informed Choice certified, meaning it is regularly tested for over 285 banned substances, making it a trusted choice for competitive athletes and serious lifters.

GNC Pro Performance® Creatine + HMB

New GNC Pro Performance Creatine + HMB pairs 5g of creatine monohydrate with 3 g of myHMB® in an unflavored powder designed to mix easily into shakes or pre-workouts. The combination is crafted for entry-level and everyday athletes who want help with:

Muscle strength and size

Training endurance

Day-to-day muscle recovery

The formula is banned substance tested and contains no artificial flavors or colors, soy, or gluten, giving customers an upgraded creatine option without unnecessary ingredients or complicated stacks.

Beyond Raw® Creatine MonoPhate

For more advanced, highly engaged lifters, GNC is introducing Beyond Raw Creatine MonoPhate, a dual-creatine formula designed to support both long-term strength gains and fast, usable energy for high-intensity training. Each serving includes:

5 g creatine monohydrate –to support muscle strength, size, and performance over time

–to support muscle strength, size, and performance over time 3 g creatine phosphate – a muscle-ready form of creatine that plays a direct role in producing quick energy for explosive efforts

– a muscle-ready form of creatine that plays a direct role in producing quick energy for explosive efforts 50 mg AstraGin® and 200 mg sodium – to help facilitate creatine absorption and uptake into muscle cells

By combining creatine phosphate, MonoPhate helps lifters push heavier sets while still having "in-the-moment" support when muscles need it most. Added AstraGin further supports creatine absorption, helping the body take in and use it more efficiently. The formula is gluten-free and available in Neutral, Blue Raspberry, and Pink Lemonade flavors.

Creatine Hub

To support the wave of interest in creatine and reduce confusion in the category, GNC recently launched a dedicated Creatine Hub on GNC.com. The new creatine hub is designed not just to help customers buy creatine but to understand it and match the right format or formula to their health goals.

The hub helps consumers:

Shop by goal – such as increasing strength, building muscle, supporting athletic performance, improving recovery, exploring benefits beyond the gym, or supporting active aging

– such as increasing strength, building muscle, supporting athletic performance, improving recovery, exploring benefits beyond the gym, or supporting active aging Shop by format – including powders, gummies and chews, and capsules

– including powders, gummies and chews, and capsules Learn from science-backed content – with in-depth guides written in collaboration with GNC's science and nutrition teams

The new creatine innovations are available now at GNC stores nationwide, on GNC.com via the new Creatine Hub and GNC's innovation hub, The Drop.

*- Pricing varies by state

About GNC

GNC is an American-run global health and wellness brand headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 96% of GNC-branded products are proudly made in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients and undergo industry-leading testing and validation. With best-in-class manufacturing and a worldwide footprint across retail, digital, and wholesale channels, GNC is redefining what's next in wellness. The brand's latest innovation hub, The Drop, by GNC, showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients, and curated picks for health-minded consumers. From legacy quality to the next generation of supplements, GNC is where innovation meets trust.

Media Contact:

Nick Sero

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

412-246-9901

SOURCE GNC