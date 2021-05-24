GNC Announces New Chief Supply Chain Officer

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced that Alan Chester will assume the role of Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective May 24, 2021. Most recently, Chester was Senior Vice President of International Operations and Transportation at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. pulling from years of global logistics experience in the retail space, Chester will drive efficiencies and prepare GNC's supply chain to meet increased demand for innovative nutrition products.

"Having Alan on board is a huge win for GNC and a key addition to fuel our next stage of growth," said Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer of GNC. "As demand continues to intensify and our industry evolves, so must our supply chain. We're building a best-in-class supply chain that will address our business needs of today and meet our aspirations of tomorrow. Alan's integrity, leadership skills and impressive track record of driving efficiencies and increasing performance with other global retailers will be instrumental as we work towards that goal."

During his six years as SVP at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Chester delivered millions in annual savings and developed and deployed strategies, action plans, and key initiatives that improved supply chain performance. Previously, he was Vice President of Global Logistics for American Eagle Outfitters, and before that, held additional transportation and logistics roles at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and GE.

Chester commented: "I couldn't be more thrilled to join GNC at such an exciting time for the business and this industry. GNC is an iconic brand that is pushing the boundaries of the health and wellness space, and I'm confident that through the initiatives we'll put in place, its supply chain will have the ability and agility to meet demand and deliver innovative solutions to consumers worldwide."

