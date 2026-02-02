GNC Launches New GNC AMP Wheybolic: Leucine-Rich Performance Protein Clinically Proven to Increase Strength and Endurance

Upgraded whey protein powder delivers 50g protein, 6.2g leucine, improved flavor and third-party certifications for label accuracy and sport safety, now featured in The Drop, by GNC

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the worldwide leader in health and wellness, today announced the launch of the newly reformulated GNC AMP Wheybolic, the next-generation performance whey protein powder engineered to help serious lifters and everyday athletes turn protein intake into measurable strength and endurance gains. The reformulated Wheybolic delivers 50 grams of high-quality whey protein and 6.2 grams of total leucine per serving, with improved taste and texture, at a new price of $49.99*.

Available now at GNC stores nationwide, on GNC.com, and featured in The Drop, by GNC – the retailer's innovation hub – the new Wheybolic is designed for people who are serious about getting stronger and want a protein powder built on clinical science, not just macros and marketing.

"Our customers are doing the hard work in the gym and in the kitchen, but they're also asking a smarter question: 'Is my protein actually helping me get stronger?'" said Rachel Jones, Chief Merchandising & Science Officer, GNC. "The new GNC AMP Wheybolic was built to answer that with a resounding YES. It combines a high level of total protein, additional leucine, rigorous clinical backing and third-party testing – all at the same price many people already pay for a basic protein. If you train with purpose, this is the protein that takes your effort and makes sure it shows up in your strength and endurance."

Leucine: the key amino acid that turns protein into progress

Most people look at grams of protein on the label. GNC's science team has taken it a step further and also focused on the amino acid leucine. In fact, GNC has conducted several studies on blends of whey protein with added leucine—each of which showed benefits for things like strength, recovery, muscular endurance, exercise efficiency, etc.

GNC has long believed in the power of leucine, as leucine is one of the three branched-chain amino acids and plays a central role in activating muscle protein synthesis – the process that helps muscles repair and grow after training. The new GNC AMP Wheybolic delivers 6.2 grams of total leucine per serving, matching the level used in GNC's latest clinical research on strength and endurance.

Each serving of the new formula provides:

50 g total protein (from ultra-filtered whey isolate and whey protein)

6.2 g total leucine to help trigger muscle protein synthesis

Fast-digesting whey to support post-workout recovery

"Not all protein scoops are created equal," said Rachel Kreider, Vice President of Product Innovation, GNC. "From a muscle perspective, leucine is one of the key signals that tells your body to start building and repairing. With our most recent study, we showed that the protein and leucine combo in GNC AMP Wheybolic helped 100% of the people in the once-daily treatment group to get stronger—how great is that?"

The new GNC AMP Wheybolic is backed by clinical research conducted by the GNC Science & Innovation team. In an 8-week randomized controlled trial, a once-daily serving of a leucine-rich whey protein blend combined with progressive resistance training produced significant improvements in lower-body strength and muscular endurance compared to placebo.

No protein spiking: third-party verification for label accuracy and sport safety

To support athletes and competitive lifters who depend on clean, accurately labeled supplements, the new GNC AMP Wheybolic is both Informed Choice and Informed Protein certified.

These independent, third-party certifications help ensure that:

Every batch is tested for banned substances, supporting athletes in drug-tested sports

Protein content is independently verified, helping confirm that each scoop delivers the protein listed on the label

GNC AMP Wheybolic is formulated without amino acid "spiking" practices that can artificially inflate protein numbers

"Customers are rightly skeptical about big claims in the protein category," added Jones. "With GNC AMP Wheybolic, we're giving them more than a label promise. We have clinical data, we have third-party certifications for protein accuracy and sport safety, and we have a science team that lives and breathes this work every day."

Better taste, better experience, and better value

While the science and certifications are at the core of the new GNC AMP Wheybolic, GNC's teams also rebuilt the product around the day-to-day experience of regular users.

The new formula features improved flavor and mixability, a smoother texture designed to work well with water or milk, and a wide variety of flavors, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies 'n Cream, Strawberry, Fruity Cereal, Banana, Natural Chocolate, Natural Vanilla and Peanut Butter.

To learn more about the science behind GNC products, visit the GNC Science & Innovation hub on GNC.com, and explore GNC's article on the exercise benefits of leucine for a deeper look at how this essential amino acid supports muscle health over time.

*- pricing may vary by state

About GNC

GNC is an American-run global health and wellness brand, trusted for delivering science-backed products that help consumers Live Well. Over 96% of GNC-branded products are proudly made in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients and undergo industry-leading testing and validation. With best-in-class manufacturing and a worldwide footprint across retail, digital and wholesale channels, GNC is redefining what's next in wellness. The brand's innovation hub, The Drop, by GNC, showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients and curated picks for health-minded consumers. From legacy quality to the next generation of supplements, GNC is where innovation meets trust.

