GNC Boosts Its Stellar Fitness Performance Offerings with New Sports Vitapak Programs - PRO Performance® Active Fitness Vitapak® Program and Beyond Raw® Vital Elements Vitapak® Program

Developed to help consumers achieve their performance goals, the science-backed Vitapak programs support optimal fitness and sports nutrition for any stage of active lifestyles

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC's PRO Performance and Beyond Raw are expanding their portfolios to include two new Vitapak programs to support entry-level, active, and advanced fitness performance to help consumers at any stage achieve their goals. Powered by GNC's stellar roster of sports nutrition experts and science-backed ingredients, the Vitapak programs are a curated assortment of the best supplements for consumers' fitness goals. As the home to a superior assortment of the best protein, pre-workout, and supplements, GNC continues its legacy as the best shop for everything consumers need to kickstart their fitness journey – or keep your goals fresh with the latest formulas and best flavors.

GNC’s PRO Performance Active Fitness and Beyond Raw Vital Elements Vitapak programs are available today at a GNC near you and GNC.com

Designed for both fitness beginners and fitness enthusiasts, PRO Performance® Active Fitness Vitapak is a daily vitamin stack that supports a healthy and active lifestyle focusing on core wellness and immunity, endurance and electrolytes, as well as brain, heart and joint support. The 30-day supply offers a complete daily stack including a multivitamin, omega-3s from fish oil, and an endurance complex.

BEYOND RAW® Vital Elements Vitapak® was developed for the most dedicated gym athlete looking to reach new levels of physical fitness. As the most meticulously designed nutrition regimen, the Vital Elements Vitapak features five key supplements including a BEYOND RAW multivitamin, a strength complex, a joint mobility blend, a gut health formula, and a liver and cell function capsule.

"Through our extensive research and market testing, we know many athletes aren't meeting their nutrient needs through food alone, which can get in the way of optimal fitness and performance. Athletes tend to have increased nutritional needs due to the demand that their training places on their bodies," said Rachel Jones, MS RDN and senior vice president, chief product innovation and science officer at GNC. "With the availability of GNC PRO Performance Active Fitness and BEYOND RAW Vital Elements Vitapak programs, we are taking the guesswork out of building a solid nutritional foundation plus giving athletes and fitness-enthusiasts science-backed ingredients to help them to get the most out of their training."

When developing these sports performance Vitapak programs, GNC reviewed research on compelling, innovative, and clinically studied ingredients that provide benefits to all areas of sport and holistic wellness – energy production, recovery, muscle mass, energy metabolism, gut health, and more. Starting a new fitness routine or reaching the next level of sports performance can be tricky for customers to navigate. They may experience a myriad of symptoms related to soreness, fatigue, low energy which can also compromise immunity, GNC's Vitapak Programs are guaranteed to provide whole-body support for men, women, sports novices, and seasoned pros.

Providing Vitapak programs for 25 years, GNC continues to be the leader in easy, accessible and customized supplementation to meet customers' needs. GNC now offers more than 25 Vitapak Programs.

