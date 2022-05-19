GNC Builds Beyond Raw® Portfolio with Launch of Concept X, its Most Xtreme Pre-Workout Ever

"Given the past success of Beyond Raw ® pre-workouts and the clear market demand for a highly dosed, effective formula, Concept X was born," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Concept X is comprised of clinically proven ingredients that were strategically chosen to accelerate results while also reducing muscle soreness to help with recovery. Concept X exemplifies GNC's commitment to consumer-centric innovation and meets the demands of our customers looking for extreme results."

Whatever your pre-workout needs Beyond Raw has you covered. With LIT, LIT AF and now Concept X, GNC is creating consumer-centric solutions to advance wellness journeys, regardless of stage.

"This next-level clinically dosed pre-workout formula is meticulously engineered to push dedicated gym-goers harder than ever thought possible with 16 active ingredients, each selected to serve a specific benefit and backed by research and science," said Sudipta Veeramachaneni, VP, Chief Science Officer GNC. "Concept X is the end-result of intentional and thoughtful product development to offer consumers an elevated workout experience."

Concept X is purposefully built, not overengineered, and delivers intense flavors consumers expect from Beyond Raw® including Gummy Worm, Sweet & Tart, and Orange Mango with key ingredients including:

325mg of MyoTOR® for muscle strength acceleration

500mg of Rephyll® for exercise-related muscle soreness support

300mg of caffeine (incl. 50mg targeted release caffeine) for energy

5g of creatine

6.4g of CarnoSyn ® beta-alanine

beta-alanine 10g of Citrulline

1.5g of Nitrosigine ®

90mg of Vitamin C

This new pre-workout is now available to purchase online and in GNC stores nationwide.

