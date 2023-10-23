GNC Expands into Virtual Healthcare with GNC Health

Expanding to include Basic, Plus, and Premier tiers, GNC Health now offers individuals and families low cost, accessible, and convenient virtual healthcare for urgent conditions, primary care appointments, mental health, physical therapy, $0 prescription medications, and more

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global powerhouse in health and wellness, announced today the expansion of its virtual healthcare service, GNC Health. GNC Health now offers membership plans for individuals and families with three tiers-- Basic, Plus, and Premier-- becoming a nationwide service that makes proactive wellness more accessible and helps consumers Live Well.

With Americans facing more and more obstacles to accessing affordable healthcare, families are seeking budget-friendly and convenient supplemental health care solutions. According to recent data from PYMNTS, 74% of Millennials and 56% of Gen Z patients canceled a healthcare appointment after receiving a cost estimate that was higher than they could afford. GNC Health is challenging modern healthcare to do better by providing convenient supplemental care, regardless of insurance, at a reasonable cost.

With a GNC Health membership, individuals and families can schedule free and convenient virtual medical appointments from the comfort of their own homes with board-certified doctors for many common health conditions at no additional cost. In addition to free shipping, 400+ eligible prescription medications are also included at a $0 copay, plus up to 80% discount on thousands of other medications at retail pharmacies nationwide.

"We envision GNC Health as a way to broaden our consumer reach and bring people meaningful health and wellness solutions because everyone deserves the opportunity to Live Well," said Allison Bentley, Senior Director of Strategic Programs, GNC Health. "With GNC Health, we're supporting our consumers' health and wellness journeys while keeping our core brand relevant and top-of-mind."

GNC Health supports a wide range of treatment and care needs such as, allergies and asthma, sexual health, skin conditions, cold and flu, physical therapy, mental health therapy, and more. An innovative virtual healthcare offering, GNC Health is powered by GNC's passion to provide a solution to address health equity and to help consumers save money and Live Well. Here's what customers can expect from each tier:

Basic GNC Health Basic is an individual membership plan at $34.99 a year that provides unlimited access nationwide, including:

  • Free Virtual Urgent Care
  • Free Virtual Lifestyle Care
  • 100+ $0 prescription medications

Plus GNC Health Plus is a monthly subscription that includes all the services within the Basic plan, unlimited access nationwide to free Virtual Primary Care and 400+ $0 medications at $9.99 a month for individuals and $29.99 a month for families. Plan includes:

  • Free Virtual Urgent Care
  • Free Virtual Lifestyle Care
  • 400+ $0 prescription medications
  • Free Virtual Primary Care
  • Family Access to up to 6 immediate family members in the same household

Premier GNC Health Premier plan includes all the services within the Basic & Plus plan and free Virtual Mental Health Care and free Virtual Physical Therapy care for $39.99 a month for individuals and $59.99 a month for families. Plan includes:

  • Free Virtual Urgent Care
  • Free Virtual Lifestyle Care
  • 400+ $0 prescription medications
  • Free Virtual Primary Care
  • Family Access to up to 6 immediate family members in the same household
  • Free Virtual Mental Health Care
  • Free Virtual Physical Therapy Care

Customers who enrolled in GNC Health under GNC PRO Access will continue to receive the Basic membership plan offerings, as well as have the option to upgrade to a higher tier. For more information on services offered through GNC Health, visit https://www.gnc.com/gnc-health.html.

About GNC 

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio www.gnc.com.

