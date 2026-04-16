GNC Launches MitoQ Pure and MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action in The Drop, by GNC, Expanding Access to Cellular Health Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the worldwide leader in health and wellness, today announced the launch of MitoQ Pure and MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action, two science-backed supplements designed for consumers focused on energy, vitality and healthy aging.

Built around targeted support for mitochondria—the structures inside cells responsible for producing energy—MitoQ offers a research-driven approach to healthy aging and vitality.

GNC Launches MitoQ Pure and MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action on The Drop, by GNC. Post this MitoQ Pure and MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action, two science-backed supplements formulated to support cellular energy, vitality, and healthy aging, are now available in GNC stores and on GNC.com.

"People want to understand not just what they're taking, but why it matters," said Dr. Siobhan Mitchell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, MitoQ. "MitoQ was built on cellular science focused on mitochondrial function and energy, supporting long-term vitality so people can keep doing what they love, for longer."

MitoQ Pure features MitoQ®mitoquinol (mitoquinol mesylate), the brand's patented ingredient and the world's first mitochondria-targeted antioxidant, designed to help reduce oxidative stress and support energy, recovery, performance, and cardiovascular health.

MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action is uniquely formulated to support both NAD+ levels and mitochondrial performance, delivering a dual-action approach to cellular energy and healthy aging support.

Both MitoQ Pure and MitoQ NAD+ Dual Action are available in GNC stores and on GNC.com, featured in The Drop, by GNC.

"Longevity and healthy aging continue to shape the future of wellness, and consumers are looking for solutions they can trust," said Mark Butera, SVP Merchandising, GNC. "MitoQ brings a differentiated approach to cellular health, and we're excited to introduce these products through The Drop."

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About GNC

GNC is an American-run global health and wellness brand, trusted for delivering science-backed products that help consumers Live Well. Over 96% of GNC-branded products are proudly made in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients and undergo industry-leading testing and validation. With best-in-class manufacturing and a worldwide footprint across retail, digital and wholesale channels, GNC is redefining what's next in wellness. The brand's innovation hub, The Drop, by GNC, showcases the hottest product launches, breakthrough ingredients and curated picks for health-minded consumers. From legacy quality to the next generation of supplements, GNC is where innovation meets trust.

About MitoQ

MitoQ is a cellular health brand focused on supporting healthy aging through targeted mitochondrial science. Headquartered in New Zealand, the company takes a science-led approach to developing products that support energy, vitality, and longevity.

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SOURCE GNC