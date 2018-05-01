GNC Live Well and Operation Homefront Launch the Live Well & Serve America's Military Families Campaign

From May 3 through June 6, GNC Live Well will offer customers the opportunity to support military families and veterans in need by including a $1, $5, or $10 donation to their purchases in GNC stores nationwide or online at www.GNC.com/operation-homefront.html. The funds generated will allow Operation Homefront to deliver programs and services to thousands of military family members including critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support programs throughout the year.

"A strong family is a healthy family," says Kevin Nowe, Chair of the GNC Live Well Foundation Board, "During military appreciation month, we are proud to join Operation Homefront to recognize and thank our military families and veterans for their service. GNC and our customers care deeply about our military and the Live Well & Serve America's Military Families campaign offers them a way to show their support."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with GNC Live Well during their upcoming Live Well & Serve America's Military Families campaign in May and are deeply grateful for all they and their caring customers will do to help us deliver life-changing programs to those who have done so much for all of us," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Only by working together and maintaining an unwavering commitment to meeting their needs will we be able help our military families thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Through Live Well & Serve America's Military Families, GNC Live Well and Operation Homefront are honoring, recognizing, and thanking military and veteran families for their service and inspiring them to live healthy lifestyles all year long.

To assist Operation Homefront directly or to learn more about its programs, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About GNC:

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA - is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

