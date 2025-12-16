Rolling Out Relief: Operation Homefront and CSX Ease Transportation and Housing Burden for Military Families Across 26 States

CSX expands its Rolling Out Relief campaign, providing life-changing financial relief for 52 military families across its service territory

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a time when far too many military and veteran families are fighting a different kind of battle—one against rising living costs and mounting financial pressure—Operation Homefront and CSX are stepping forward with compassion, gratitude, and action. Through an expanded Rolling Out Relief campaign, the partners are delivering support that does more than cover bills; it restores stability, dignity, and hope.

CSX has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2018, providing more than $8 million to support programs dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families.

As part of the initiative, CSX and Operation Homefront are covering six months of car payments for 26 families and one month of rent or mortgage for 26 more, ensuring that in each of CSX's 26 service states, two military families receive crucial relief at a time they need it most.

Military families often face financial burdens that remain unseen by the public, especially during the challenging transition back to civilian life. In 2025, Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance (CFA) program saw an unprecedented rise in applications for assistance – clear evidence of growing need. Rising costs have placed many families in unstable positions. According to a 2023 RAND Corporation study, post-9/11 veterans are even more likely than their civilian peers to be overwhelmed by housing costs, highlighting that service to the nation does not always translate into economic security at home.

In response, CSX's Pride in Service initiative – a pillar of support for Operation Homefront – has once again expanded its commitment, ushering in the second year of the Rolling Out Relief campaign. The goal is simple but powerful: meet military families where they are, in their moment of need, and help them regain stable footing.

"Our caseworkers on the frontlines have seen an alarming increase in requests for financial assistance in 2025, covering the gamut of needs—from food assistance to rent and mortgage support, car payments, and home repairs," said Retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Families who have given so much for this nation are now struggling just to stay afloat. I am deeply grateful that the CSX team is standing with us, shoulder-to-shoulder, ensuring these extraordinary families are not forgotten. Through Rolling Out Relief, we can look them in the eye and say: You are seen. You are valued. And you are not alone."

The impact is immediate and deeply personal. Xavier Moss, an Air Force veteran, was overcome with emotion upon learning that six months of his car payments would be covered.

"Oh my God, I'm sorry," Moss said through tears. "I don't even have words honestly. I'm trying to find the words to say thank you so very much."

Tiffani Goodwin, an Army veteran and single mother of three, was selected to receive one month of rent support. For her, the assistance came at a critical moment. "My mom got diagnosed with stage four cancer a couple of months ago. I'm trying to hold down two households right now," Goodwin shared. "So that just means a lot. I wasn't expecting that, to be honest. Thank you - because without y'all, there would be no one else for us to go to. So, y'all saved me in many situations and I really appreciate it."

CSX's funding has historically centered on Operation Homefront's CFA program, which provides short-term, critical financial support to stabilize military families – both alongside and in addition to the Rolling Out Relief campaign. In 2024 alone, that program fulfilled more than 500 rent, mortgage, and auto payment assistance requests totaling more than $1 million.

"We know housing costs have become particularly burdensome for military families, so we're partnering with Operation Homefront to extend this assistance to well-deserving families across our service area," says Bryan Tucker, Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement and Sustainability. "Our Pride in Service initiative offers a tangible way to express gratitude to military families for their service on behalf of all Americans. This Rolling Out Relief program is designed to help ease in-the-moment financial burdens, so that military families can focus on getting back on track."

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com . Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on X, formally known as Twitter, ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).

