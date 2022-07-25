GNC Powers Up Summer Sweat Sessions With New Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade Flavor

"The release of Bucked Up ® Iced Tea Lemonade is another great milestone in our partnership," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "And the momentum in groundbreaking innovation from Bucked Up ® this year has been nothing like we've seen before. This exclusive flavor is the perfect antidote to the summer heat and a great complement to the brand's other leading pre-workouts."

From dedicated athletes to fitness lovers, Bucked Up®'s game-changing formulas stimulate performance and maximize calorie-burning efforts. They support optimized results for a variety of fitness goals, using unique science-based ingredients such as MitoBurn®, Beta-Alanine to encourage muscle endurance through buffering the burn, and AlphaSize® for cognitive health.

"We strive to keep athletes operating at their optimal level, with the help of high-stimulant pre-workout formulas in flavors they can be excited about," said Ryan Gardner, Owner, Managing Partner, CEO, Bucked Up®. "Working with GNC has given our team unparalleled insight into the sports and performance space, especially when it comes to consumer interest in new flavors. We're proud to deliver a product that offers a fun twist to the daily fitness grind for GNC consumers!"

Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade is now available in three of the brand's most popular formulas – Pre-Workout, LFG Burn Pre-Workout, and Woke AF™ Nootropic Pre-Workout – sold exclusively at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com.

Bucked Up® launched at GNC earlier this year.

