GNC Raises the Bar with a New Exclusive Pre-Workout Offering from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ZOA Energy

Consumers Can Now Shop the ZOA+ Powder High Performing Pre-Workout Supplement in Various Flavors at GNC Nationwide

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to ignite your fitness journey? As the one-stop-shop for all your fitness and nutrition needs, GNC is amping up workout experiences for consumers with the best in pre-workout routines. Trusted by consumers around the world as the leader in pre-and post-workout supplements, GNC expanded its selection of ZOA Energy products to include the brand's latest line of ZOA+ Pre-Workout Powder in flavors Wild Berry, Fruit Punch and Cherry Lime. As the exclusive retail partner for ZOA+ Powder, all three flavors are now available at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com.

As ZOA+ Powder’s exclusive retail partner, ZOA+ Pre-Workout Powder in Wild Berry, Fruit Punch and Cherry Lime is now available at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com.

The newly launched ZOA+ Powder is a 5-in-1 advanced formula pre-workout supplement designed to deliver maximum performance and mental focus, providing a powerful combination of nitric oxide and training support, caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans, and electrolytes, while promoting focus for a maximum performance workout. Championed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as his 'go-to' pre-workout powder supplement, ZOA+ Powder's thoughtfully designed formula single-handedly addresses several pre-workout powder benefits, including maximum physical performance, sustained energy levels and focus, and hydration support, making ZOA+ Powder an essential companion in any workout regimen.

"We are thrilled to add ZOA+ Powder to our elite portfolio of pre-workouts for consumers looking to start or uplevel their fitness routines," said Kevin Maloberti, Vice President of Merchandising at GNC. "Knowing how important performance, focus, and flavor are for the fitness enthusiast, ZOA+ Powder is an excellent addition to GNC's comprehensive inventory of pre-workouts as we continue to offer an uncompromising benchmark for innovative fitness standards and an unmatched approach to holistic wellness."

"I am pumped to bring our new revolutionary ZOA+ Powder to consumers, so they can unleash unparalleled potential with the help of our meticulously formulated five-in-one pre-workout supplement," declares Dwayne Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer. "Through this partnership with GNC, a powerhouse brand and catalyst towards maximum performance, we are changing the game for what lies ahead for our ZOA Warriors and making strides towards an energized future."

Formulated and championed by ZOA Energy Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dave Rienzi and his dedicated co-founders and fitness-forward professionals, including Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and John Shulman, ZOA+ Powder promises a superior fitness experience.

"Throughout development, the testing process was intensive and I would not let ZOA+ Powder products leave my gym until both performance and taste were optimized just right," said Dave Rienzi, ZOA Energy Chief Innovation Officer. "In addition to each ingredient providing a functional benefit, ZOA+ Powder is NSF Certified for sport, an elite certification that very few fitness industry products can claim. That's something we're extremely proud of, as it speaks to ZOA products' unparalleled quality and safety for athletes at any level."

Beyond a mere seal of approval, ZOA+ Powder's NSF certification reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to providing a premium, trustworthy supplement that empowers athletes to maximize their performance with complete peace of mind. At the forefront of the market, ZOA+ Powder sets a new standard, allowing athletes to unleash their full potential fearlessly.

ZOA Energy's Zero Sugar Energy Drinks (Tropical Punch, Frosted Grape, Cherry Limeade and Wild Orange) are also currently available for purchase online and at select GNC stores.

Members of myGNC Rewards and PRO Access who subscribe to receive their ZOA Energy products regularly through the GNC Routines program can earn bonus cash back rewards every year, as well as receive a 10% discount and free shipping on every order. To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com and follow for updates at @gnclivewell.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Allison

General Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE GNC