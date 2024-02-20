NC Enters Into Exclusive Raleigh Market Expansion with Franchise Owner Laura Dalton

For the first time in GNC history, the leaders in health and wellness are granting ownership of an entire market to award-winning franchisee

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the worldwide leader in health and wellness, has marked a historic company milestone, announcing a first-of-its-kind market expansion by the Dalton Franchise, led by 2022 IFA Franchisee of the Year, Laura Dalton. Laura and Carter Dalton are set to acquire six GNC corporate locations in the Raleigh market, effectively covering the region under their exemplary leadership. The expansion will increase Dalton Franchising's total store count from six to 12 stores.

This unique business arrangement, a first in GNC's storied history, showcases the company's deep commitment to its franchisees and presents a new era of franchising strategy.

"Laura and Carter have done an unbelievable job in developing a thriving community in the Raleigh area," added John Schroeder, Vice President, Franchise Operations, GNC. "This was an easy decision, knowing that GNC is in great hands with the Dalton's taking the lead. This move also allows the Dalton's to give their team even greater career potential, something we know has been incredibly important for Laura – and has been a big piece of her success."

This move not only reflects GNC's trust and confidence in Laura Dalton's exceptional stewardship but, with nearly one-third of all GNC locations being independently operated, also underscores the company's innovative approach to fostering entrepreneurial success. The expansion solidifies the Dalton Franchise as a beacon of family-led business success, with Laura at the helm, supported by her husband Carter and their two sons, all deeply involved in the day-to-day operations.

Mrs. Dalton expressed her enthusiasm for this landmark initiative, stating, "Being chosen by GNC to spearhead this first-of-its-kind expansion is both an honor and a significant responsibility. We are excited to take advantage of this opportunity and further our mission of empowering our team in their health and career journeys.

"GNC has been incredibly good to my family, and being an owner has given us opportunities that we hope to provide our amazing team. We don't take lightly this responsibility to hire, develop, and support the next generation of GNC stars and future entrepreneurs."

The Daltons have begun the official transition of the corporate locations and will host a grand re-opening of the GNC franchise at the Shoppes at Midway Plantation in Knightdale, NC on February 24. The Dalton's invite all to come and support their local business and take part in the fun with exclusive taste testing and opportunities to win prizes.

As the Dalton Franchise prepares to welcome new customers and team members, the expansion symbolizes GNC's progressive vision in franchising, highlighting the company's dedication to recognizing and supporting the extraordinary achievements of its franchise owners.

"We take immense pride in supporting our franchisees across the country," said Rick Rembert, Vice President, Real Estate, Construction, and Facilities, GNC. "Our goal is to build a thriving community of franchisees that live our mission of helping their communities Live Well. Initiatives like what we are doing in Raleigh are a great step in fulfilling our mission."

To learn more about opportunities with GNC franchising visit ownership., and email [email protected] to get started on your journey to ownership.

