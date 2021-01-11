GNC Reaffirms its Commitment to Pittsburgh by Launching Search for a new Head Office Location within the Metro Area

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced its search for a new headquarters location in the Pittsburgh metro area, building on an 85-year commitment to the city. The company is exploring ways its future headquarters can help increase efficiency, promote collaboration and embrace flexibility for its workforce, all while better aligning its physical office needs with the GNC of the future.

A Pittsburgh-based institution since the company opened its doors in 1935, GNC remains committed to the local community. The Company is exploring options for a sale of its current headquarters location at 300 Sixth Ave. and will announce its future headquarters location in the coming months.

"GNC's business is evolving, and there's no doubt that the pandemic has changed the way everyone works, which makes this the perfect opportunity to evaluate our future office space needs," said Josh Burris, President, GNC. "The new GNC is more innovative, relevant and efficient – from the way we approach product development and strategic partnerships, to the way our teams work together – and we want our headquarters to reflect that. We are excited for the opportunity to build on our long history in Pittsburgh in a space better fit for the future."

As part of its ongoing evolution, GNC continues to advance its omnichannel and brand strategies, positioning the Company to provide innovative wellness solutions to customers, wherever they are, for the long term.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

