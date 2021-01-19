GNC to Support the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced that the company is supporting Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) during its annual Girl Scout Cookie Program® by hosting socially-distant cookie booths at select GNC locations, when allowed by local COVID-19 guidelines to keep the girls and their customers safe. This follows the successful 2019 launch of Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavors in GNC's AMP (Advanced Muscle Performance) and Total Lean® protein products, which quickly grew to be among GNC's best-sellers.

Rachel Jones, VP, Global Brand, GNC, commented: "When we launched the Thin Mint and Coconut Caramel cookie-flavored protein products, they instantly become customer favorites. We admire the entrepreneurial spirit of Girl Scouts and are proud to have another opportunity to support the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in the United States." She continued, "Particularly in these challenging times, when Girl Scouts are finding creative, socially distanced and contact-free ways to sell their cookies, we look forward to offering spaces for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Season. Girl Scout Cookies are a special treat, and each purchase is an investment in the female leaders of today and tomorrow."

GNC is scheduling more than 20,000 Girl Scout Booth Days, during which local troops will sell cookies at retail locations, in a socially distant manner when permissible by local COVID-19 guidelines. The proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts' essential leadership programming. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn entrepreneurship skills such as money management, goal setting, and business ethics that set them up for a lifetime of success.

To determine when and where GNC store locations are scheduled to host socially-distant cookie booths near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter your zip code into the 'Girl Scout Cookie Finder.'

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

