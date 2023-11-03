GNC Transforms Customer Shopping Experience with New Apothecary-Designed Flagship Store in Pittsburgh's Historic Terminal Strip District

The November 4th opening is part of the brand's evolution into redesigned store layouts to allow for an interactive shopping experience and continuity across its offerings

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global powerhouse in health and wellness, announced today the opening of its new flagship store in the historic Terminal Strip District in Pittsburgh on November 4th. The newly designed store offers an elevated and interactive shopping experience where customers can easily find the science-backed products GNC is known for including sports performance supplements, proven weight loss solutions, and an array of other wellness products. Through its open format, the new store allows for ample product display with movable shelving, expansive counters for product sampling, and available space to accommodate local events and partnerships.

Pittsburgh Flagship Store

"Our flagship store is a reflection of GNC's rich history and commitment to Pittsburgh," said Nate Frazier, chief operating officer at GNC. "As part of our focus on creating a cutting-edge omnichannel experience through a customer-centric lens, we are proud to bring this seamless shopping approach to provide exceptional products and solutions that help our customers Live Well."

A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off opening celebrations on November 4th with attendance from local dignitaries including the Mayor of Pittsburgh Ed Gainey, District 1 Councilman Bobby Wilson, and the Strip District Board of Directors. During opening weekend on November 4th and 5th, guests will be treated to free GNC and third-party brand samples like Prime®, Alani Nu, Bucked Up®, Cellucor and Optimum Nutrition, meet-and-greets with GNC's Expert Health and Wellness Coaches, and a free yoga class sponsored by MECKA on November 5.

A short walk from GNC's Headquarters, the 2,455 sq. ft. flagship store is located at 1918 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222. It is the 21st location in the greater Pittsburgh area, bringing GNC's U.S. storefronts to 2,313. As part of its local impact, the store will provide new jobs and serve as a health and wellness hub for the community.

Founded nearly 90 years ago in Pittsburgh, GNC has remained a cultural innovation leader and its new flagship store is an amalgamation of its heritage in the community and the evolution of its products to meet customer's needs.

For general store information and hours of operation, please visit: https://stores.gnc.com/all-stores-us.html.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

Media Contacts:

Allison

General Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE GNC