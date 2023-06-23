GNC Transforms the Men's Wellness Market with Launch of GNC Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone

Clinically proven testosterone booster is coupled with high-potency myHMB® in innovative DuoCap® Technology delivery format

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC's Mega Men® line of products has led the men's health category for more than 30 years, creating products that are science-backed, informed by research, and designed specifically to address men's wellness needs. Its nearly 40 products within the assortment continue to challenge the status quo in men's health and are formulated by GNC's expert in-house team. The newest addition to the Mega Men® lineup? The first-ever clinically proven testosterone booster designed for delivery inside a muscle-enhancing layer of high-potency myHMB®. Introducing: GNC Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone.

"The launch of GNC Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone is an incredible milestone for our business and a clear demonstration of our commitment to science-backed innovation," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Ultra Testosterone has the potential to redefine the market and provide an effective solution for men looking to optimize testosterone levels. After years of extensive research, formulation, and testing, we're excited to introduce this product to our consumers and the category."

This breakthrough product is designed to help men reach their full potential by boosting free and total testosterone levels. Delivered via innovative DuoCap® Technology, in which two capsules are interconnected to provide one powerful daily dose, Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone fuels lean muscle and enhances blood vessel dilation. The inner cap is comprised of a blend of Tesnor®, resVida®, CoQ10, Zinc, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D while the outer cap is comprised of myHMB® Clear and Choline.

Its unique blend of science-backed ingredients also may help address a wide range of health concerns associated with low levels of testosterone, such as low energy levels, a decline in muscle mass, and increased stress levels. GNC Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone is now available in all GNC stores and online at GNC.com.

To learn more about GNC Mega Men® Ultra Testosterone visit the GNC Learning Center here.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well. 

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

