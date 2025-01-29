GNC Unveils New Luxury Collagen for Radiant, Youthful Skin

New Premium, Clinically Proven Line Delivers Beauty from the Inside-Out, Now Available Globally

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global leader in health and wellness, proudly unveils its highly anticipated luxury beauty supplement line, led by Premier Collagen, designed to help consumers achieve youthful-looking skin with beauty from the inside-out. Featuring quick-absorbing marine & bovine collagen peptide formulas, this innovative line delivers visible results for hydrated, smooth, and radiant skin. With products already gaining popularity across international markets such as Mexico, Hong Kong, and Romania, the official US rollout positions GNC as a new worldwide leader in collagen supplementation.

GNC's new luxury collagen line, led by Premier Collagen is now available globally in stores and online.

Driven by GNC's expansive global presence, with over 1,400 locations across 40 countries, Premier Collagen was developed in response to international beauty trends, particularly the increasing demand for marine collagen in Hong Kong, South Korea, and more. GNC's unique ability to tap into global consumer insights has allowed the brand to create products that combine the best collagen sources with other proven ingredients to cater to beauty-conscious consumers worldwide.

At the heart of this new line is GNC's commitment to providing science-backed beauty solutions. The inclusion of Naticol™ hydrolyzed marine collagen, a premium and highly absorbable ingredient featured in the Premier Collagen Advanced Shot, differentiates Premier Collagen from other U.S. offerings, where bovine collagen is more common. Marine collagen peptides are known for their superior absorption and clinically proven benefits, making them a highly effective skin supplement for those seeking smooth, hydrated, and youthful skin.

"Collagen is one of the most important proteins in the body, and its role in maintaining skin hydration and overall skin health cannot be overstated," said Rachel Jones, EVP Chief Merchandising & Science Officer. "With the launch of our new luxury collagen line, we're offering customers the most advanced formulation available, combining the best of marine and bovine collagen with other beauty-boosting support to deliver optimal results. Our ability to leverage global insights has truly driven the innovation behind this product."

With a science-backed daily dose of collagen peptides, GNC's Premier Collagen powder (10,000mg) and Premier Collagen Advanced Shot (13,000mg) both deliver real beauty benefits -users can expect to see more youthful, hydrated skin.

In addition to collagen, these skin health supplements are packed with vitamin C, and other key beauty ingredients that support collagen production, helping consumers achieve and maintain their most radiant, youthful skin.

GNC's new Premier Collagen product line is available both in-store and online. Customers can enjoy the convenience of a quick-absorbing collagen powder that mixes into hot or cold beverages or opt for the ready-to-drink collagen shot, perfect for on-the-go beauty.

Customers can purchase the quick-absorbing collagen powder online and instore now and can look for the release of the liquid shots coming in early 2025. For more information, visit gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solutions to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by offering products through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com

Naticol™ is a registered trademark of [GELATINES WEISHARDT]

Media Contact:

Nick Sero

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

412-246-9901

SOURCE GNC