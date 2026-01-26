GNOCCHI & KARAOKE: DREW BARRYMORE & ORLANDO BLOOM BACK AT SEA FOR NEW ADS IN MSC CRUISES' 'LET'S HOLIDAY' CAMPAIGN

New 'Let's Holiday' commercials debut on air and online during best time of year for cruise deals

Ads feature Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom sailing aboard flagship MSC World America

MSC Cruises' winter 2027-2028 season includes seven ships sailing from three homeports in the U.S.

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite transatlantic duo is back in a fresh round of ads from MSC Cruises. The latest installment in the cruise line's "Let's Holiday" campaign debuted over the weekend, featuring Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom discovering the best of MSC Cruises' European style and American comfort aboard flagship MSC World America.

WATCH:

Drew Barrymore & Orlando Bloom back at sea for new ads in MSC Cruises' "Let's Holiday" campaign

From "Gnocchi and Karaoke" in the only Eataly at sea, to "Footy" in a British pub that's just steps away from the Caribbean, the ads feature Barrymore and Bloom exploring everything that makes a holiday with MSC Cruises memorable—including tea in the MSC Yacht Club.

Their personalities—and uniquely European and American sensibilities—are on full display while playfully quibbling over questions like how best to measure the distance to the nearest onboard gelato shop and the humor of a British celebrity named after a city in Florida. (Given the pair's interest in distances, it's worth noting that Orlando is just 50 miles—or 87 kilometers—away from Port Canaveral, which is home to MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore.)

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, said: "I had so much fun finally sailing with Orlando on MSC World America. I love being the ship's Godmother and working with MSC Cruises - they have something for every family. The food at Eataly was delicious and nothing beats karaoke with a bunch of new cruise friends. I'm ready for another adventure with MSC Cruises!"

Bloom said: "A great holiday lets you see the world, and sailing with MSC Cruises feels like you're getting a taste of Europe while you explore the Caribbean. Classic afternoon tea followed by football in the sports bar with gelato next door—how can you go wrong? They're always adding new destinations, and their ships enable you to travel with the perfect mix of European Style and American comfort, which makes for a wonderful holiday experience."

Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, e-Commerce and Sales, MSC Cruises USA, said: "Our mix of European style and American comfort is what sets us apart in the U.S. market, and Drew and Orlando do such a great job of bringing the concept to life. Last year's launch of the 'Let's Holiday' campaign was a huge success. People loved Drew and Orlando's adventures on board, and I know they'll love seeing what comes next. We have more options than ever, with new short cruises from Florida, our Galveston itineraries, and Alaska sailings starting this summer. Now is the perfect time to sail with MSC Cruises."

The brand campaign builds on the "Let's Holiday" platform launched during last year's Big Game and marks the second year of the partnership between MSC Cruises and Highdive. It brings MSC Cruises' blend of European style and American comfort to life, but with even more energy and fun, personified by Barrymore and Bloom.

Mark Gross, Highdive Co-Founder and Co-Chief Creative Officer, said: "Coming back for year two of Let's Holiday is doing what Highdive does best—doubling down on a proven idea with a partner that believes in it as much as we do. The campaign captures the modern cruise customer in a way that feels both aspirational and familiar, brought to life with Drew and Orlando's signature humor and warmth. It's the kind of work that happens when trust is high, the partnership is real, and everyone's committed to playing the long game."

No Better Time to Book

The commercials debuted with Wave Season in full swing, which coincides with the new year and offers some of the best cruise deals available. MSC Cruises' current promotion features cruises from $199 per person, up to $500 in onboard credit, and Kids Sail Free on select sailings. It applies to all seven ships sailing in the U.S., as well as sailings aboard the rest of the line's global fleet.

MSC Cruises Winter 2027-2028 Deployment Details in the U.S.

Cruises from Miami

MSC World America – Sailing alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries Eastern Caribbean itineraries call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas Western Caribbean itineraries call at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas

– Sailing alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries MSC Seaside – Sailing 3- and 4-night itineraries to Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas (including itineraries with overnight calls at Ocean Cay)

– Sailing 3- and 4-night itineraries to Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas (including itineraries with overnight calls at Ocean Cay) MSC Seashore – Sailing 6- and 8-night itineraries 6-night itineraries include calls at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas 8-night itineraries include calls at Charlotte Amalie, USVI; Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis; Philipsburg, Sint Maarten; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

– Sailing 6- and 8-night itineraries MSC Poesia – Sailing immersive 10- and 11-night itineraries Ports include various combinations of George Town, Cayman Islands; Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, Jamaica; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico The season ends with a one-way Panama Canal sailing from Miami to Seattle

– Sailing immersive 10- and 11-night itineraries

Cruises from Port Canaveral

MSC World Atlantic – Sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries Eastern Caribbean itineraries include calls at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas Western Caribbean itineraries include calls at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas

– Sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries MSC Grandiosa - Sailing 3- and 4-night itineraries to Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas (including itineraries with overnight calls at Ocean Cay)

Cruises from Galveston

MSC Seascape – Sailing 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries calling at Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico

