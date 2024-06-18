GNP Seguros Recognized in Silicon Valley for Innovation in Insurtech

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNP Seguros, the leading insurance company in Mexico, has been awarded the Corporate Innovation Award in Insurtech by Silicon Valley's most active investor, Plug and Play. This prestigious award recognizes GNP's commitment to innovation and outstanding achievements in the Insurtech space.

From Left to right: Andrés Diaz, Venture Associate Plug and Play, Francesco Carmisciano, Venture Analyst Plug and Play, Abel Ocampo, Head of Open Innovation at GNP Seguros, Benito Cinco, Open Innovation Manager at GNP Seguros, Jackie Hernandez, SVP Global Partnerships Plug and Play, Daisy Li, Sr. Partner Success Manager, and Eugenio Gonzalez, Partner Insurtech Plug and Play.

GNP was selected for this award based on its aggregated innovation metrics, which include interaction with startups, number of pilots, product rollouts, and overall engagement activities on Plug and Play's platform. GNP has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, and this award is a testament to its success.

"We are honored to receive this award from Plug and Play; Innovation is one of the pillars supporting GNP's vision of protecting more Mexican families. By embracing new technologies and exploring creative solutions, GNP is transforming the insurance industry and making it more accessible and efficient for customers," said Alberto Rendon Plauchu, Director of Strategic Planning and Business Transformation at GNP Seguros.

"This award is a significant recognition to the effort and dedication of our team in embracing new technologies, partnering with startups, and creating an environment conducive to innovation; we are excited to continue driving innovation in the Insurance industry," said Abel Ocampo, Head of Open Innovation at GNP Seguros.

GNP is the most influential insurance group in Mexico and has been a partner of Plug and Play since 2020. The two companies have collaborated on a number of successful Insurtech initiatives, including the deployment of a digital parametric insurance for hurricane protection in Mexico, that puts GNP as a pioneer in this category.

"GNP is an example of how insurers can leverage digital technologies to drive innovation and improve customer outcomes," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are proud to partner with GNP and to recognize their achievements with this award. We look forward to collaborating with more Latin American enterprises and increasing their innovation practice globally."

About GNP

GNP Seguros is the multi-line insurance company with over 120 years of experience. It's part of one of Mexico's most important business conglomerates, GRUPO BAL, which consists of prestigious institutions in various sectors: insurance, pensions, finance, commerce, industry, and education.

As of December 2023, GNP registered a 15.1% market share providing coverage to more than 9 million clients across their lines in Life, Health, Property and Casualty, and Auto Insurance.

One of the fundamental pillars of GNP is its commitment to social responsibility, which sets the tone for its actions both within and outside the company. Through various social programs, they support the most vulnerable sectors of our country.

GNP Contact

Christoph Leuzinger

GNP Media Attention Advisor [email protected]

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Plug and Play Contact:

Jackie Hernandez

SVP Global Partnerships [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play