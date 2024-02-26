GO Airport Shuttle Announces Lower Rates to Top Destinations

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle, a leading provider of airport transportation services, is pleased to announce special spring break rates for travelers seeking convenient and cost-effective airport shuttle services to some of the most popular vacation destinations across the country and beyond.

GO Airport Shuttle offers safe, affordable and reliable airport ground transportation

Travelers heading to Orlando can book shared rides from the airport to most hotels for just $16; New York City is offering services at a base rate of $29 and Las Vegas and Ft. Lauderdale , Fla. have rates as low as $15. GO serves four airports in Hawaii, Honolulu , Kailua Kona, Kauai , and Maui , with fares starting at just $20. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers shared rides running on a fixed line schedule between Punta Cana International Airport and local accommodations for only $14.

While shared ride is the most budget-friendly choice, GO Airport Shuttle also offers private economy rides and premium airport car services for those who prefer to go directly to their destinations without additional stops.

"As air travel continues to surge this spring season, GO Airport Shuttle is committed to offering the best travel experience by providing fixed, low rates for shared rides to and from the airport, ensuring that travelers can manage their budgets without any surprises," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group, LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC