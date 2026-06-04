GO Airport Shuttle Highlights National Transportation Network at IPW 2026

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle (GOWithUs.com) returned from IPW 2026 reporting strong industry interest in its airport transportation network, following productive meetings with travel planners, tour operators, and industry partners from around the world.

GO Airport Shuttle is one of the largest ground transportation providers in North America, offering shared rides, airport transfers https://gowithus.com/airport-transfers/, private and luxury vehicles, group vans, and hourly car service.

GO Airport Shuttle offers vehicles for all budgets, individuals and groups

IPW, the largest international travel show in the U.S., provided GO Airport Shuttle a platform to showcase its position in the market: GO offers both the reach of an international brand and the credibility of locally authorized airport operators serving more than 85 airports worldwide.

"With an anticipated summer surge in travel, planners and tour operators are looking for ways to simplify ground transportation without sacrificing quality or local expertise, said Janet West, Executive Vice President of GO Airlink and board member of The GO Group, LLC. "IPW gave us the opportunity to share our solutions with travel professionals."

Among the topics generating the most interest at IPW were GO's ability to support multiple cities and legs of a journey within a single booking system.

Other advantages highlighted included:

Multi-market access : Airport transportation coverage across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other international airports

: Airport transportation coverage across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other international airports Official and authorized providers: GO operators hold official, designated provider status at many airports to ensure service consistency and compliance

GO operators hold official, designated provider status at many airports to ensure service consistency and compliance National brand standards: A commitment to safety, reliability, and service quality across the GO network

A commitment to safety, reliability, and service quality across the GO network Private label booking portals: Customizable tools that allow companies to offer GO's services under their own brand identity

Customizable tools that allow companies to offer GO's services under their own brand identity Multi-lingual and multi-currency support: Booking capabilities to serve international travelers and their global partners

Booking capabilities to serve international travelers and their global partners National call center support: A dedicated team available to assist travel partners and their clients

Travel planners and tour operators who were unable to attend IPW 2026 or connect with GO during the show can visit the GO Airport Shuttle IPW partnership page to learn more: gowithus.com/ipw

The GO Group LLC, doing business as GO Airport Shuttle, is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, and charters serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Australia and England. For more information visit the official website at GOWithUs.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group LLC