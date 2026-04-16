GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN NASCAR RACE REVS UP MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Bowling will put the pedal to the metal over Mother's Day weekend with the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race serving as the high-speed culmination of a celebration of mothers, bowling and auto racing.

The Go Bowling at the Glen race on May 10 (Mother's Day) concludes a fun-filled weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Although the race is on Sunday, Go Bowling will be celebrating at the Go Bowling Fan Tent all weekend long. The focus of the fan tent will be, of course, mothers!

Go Bowling will have a bowling lane installed inside the fan tent and will feature a "strike contest" for mothers with the winner receiving a guest pass to sit in the Go Bowling pit box for race day on Sunday.

"This year's Go Bowling at The Glen is especially meaningful as it falls on Mother's Day, giving us a unique opportunity to celebrate and honor the incredible mothers in our community," said Tyler Herreman. "We're grateful for everything they do, and we look forward to bringing families together for a day of fun, connection and appreciation both on and off the lanes."

Michael McDowell – the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #71 Go Bowling Chevrolet ZL1 – will make an appearance at the Go Bowling Fan Tent to meet and interact with fans.

Go Bowling also will be sponsoring another contest both online and in-person at the race. The winner of that contest will receive a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, to bowl with McDowell and take part in an exclusive tour of Spire Motorsports. Online entries for this contest will start on May 1, and fans can find all the details and enter the contest by visiting GoBowling.com.

The Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race on Sunday, May 10, will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

To learn more about Go Bowling, visit GoBowling.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok to participate in the fun!

About Strike Ten Entertainment

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Strike Ten Entertainment is the centralized sponsor-activation and casual bowling marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) which includes USBC and BPAA. Strike Ten Entertainment serves the entire IBC by coordinating the sponsorship sales and casual bowling marketing efforts. Strike Ten Entertainment's mission is to increase national awareness of bowling and to assist the bowling industry in developing new bowlers and increasing the frequency of existing bowlers each year through promotions, publicity, and industry-wide marketing initiatives. For additional information, please visit www.stemarketing.com.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides its more than 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About Go Bowling

Go Bowling is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, Go Bowling is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to Go Bowling every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 2,000+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

SOURCE United States Bowling Congress, Inc.