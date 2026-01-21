NFL LEGEND PATRICK WILLIS NAMED BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR GO BOWLING'S NFL ALUMNI SUPER BOWL BOWLING CLASSIC

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Bowling®, the national marketing arm of the bowling industry, proudly announces that Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis has been named its newest Brand Ambassador. The partnership kicks off ahead of the Super Bowl Bowling Classic, one of the premier celebrity and fan events leading into Super Bowl weekend.

As Brand Ambassador, Willis will help shine a spotlight on the fun, social, and inclusive spirit of bowling — connecting fans of all ages to the sport both on and off the lanes. The seven-time Pro Bowler and San Francisco 49ers legend brings his passion for teamwork, community, and competition to the Go Bowling® brand, embodying the same values that make bowling America's favorite pastime.

"Bowling has always been about bringing people together, just like football," said Patrick Willis. "I've been a bowler for a long time and I'm excited to partner with Go Bowling to encourage families, fans, and athletes to connect, have fun, and make memories —whether it's at a local bowling center or during the excitement of the Super Bowl Bowling Classic."

Go Bowling's NFL Alumni Super Bowl Bowling Classic, will take place during Super Bowl week in San Francisco, featuring NFL stars, celebrities, and fans in a one-of-a-kind event that blends friendly competition with charitable giving to the NFL Alumni Association. As part of his ambassador role, Willis will appear at the event, engage with fans, and participate in media celebrating the game and the lanes.

"Patrick Willis represents excellence, integrity, and leadership — qualities that perfectly align with the Go Bowling brand," said Frank DeSocio, Executive Director of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). "We're thrilled to have him as the face of this year's Super Bowl Bowling Classic and to help us continue growing the sport's reach and excitement."

Go Bowling's partnership with Willis underscores its ongoing mission to promote bowling as a fun, accessible activity for everyone, from casual players to professional competitors.

For more information about Go Bowling® and to sign up for the Super Bowl Bowling Classic, visit gobowling.com/bowlingclassic or follow Go Bowling® on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Tik Tok.

About Go Bowling

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides it's over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About International Bowling Campus

The International Bowling Campus (IBC) is the headquarters for the bowling industry and directly serves the more than 67 million bowlers in the United States. The IBC houses the resources of the United States Bowling Congress, the governing body and membership organization for the sport; the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America, representing the business interests of bowling centers; Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm for the industry; the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame; the International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association; the International Bowling Media Association; the Bowling News Network; the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America; Bowlers Journal International and Bowling Center Management, the industry's premier magazines; and the International Training and Research Center.

About NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni Association is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans. A primary mission of NFL Alumni is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives. Alumni are offered a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to the league and their former teammates. NFLA is a non-profit organization.

