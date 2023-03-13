GO Group Adds New Cities and Airports to Service Areas

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOWithsUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle), is pleased to welcome two new operators in Jacksonville, Fla. and Raleigh, N.C. to its consortium of airport ground transportation providers.

GO now offers private airport shuttles and private car services to and from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), hotels, businesses and resort areas. At the airport, passengers can find the GO ground transportation booth located left of baggage claim. Service areas include all of northeast Florida, including Duval, Nassau, St. Johns Flaglar and Clay counties plus all of Southeast, Ga.

In Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), GO offers private cars for non-stop service to 38 destinations throughout the Research Triangle Region including the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. Passengers can find GO by following signage outside baggage claims in each terminal to the brown limo zones.

Booking reservations in advance for all GO destinations in recommended to ensure vehicles are available and waiting for passengers when they are ready. All cities offer flat rates and never charge surge prices regardless of inclement weather or peak travel times.

"GO is continuing to grow to be able to provide our consistently high quality, affordable, safe and reliable services with trained, professional drivers to airports and cities around the world," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group LLC, GOwithUs' parent company. "We are excited to work with our new partners in both Jacksonville and Raleigh and helping travelers get around these great cities."

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

