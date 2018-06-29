GO Group Recommends these Dazzling Displays for Fourth of July Fun

The free Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular concert at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on July 4 features the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus plus Rachel Platten, the Indigo Girls and Rita Moreno. The orchestra will pay tribute to American musician Leonard Bernstein in celebrating the centennial of his birth. The Spectacular will be capped off by a fireworks show above Boston.

The fireworks show on the San Francisco Bay is complemented by dramatic backdrops of the city skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge. The bay provides plenty of great views of the fireworks, with the best from the water itself. The fireworks are launched from a barge in front of Pier 39 and on the end of Municipal Pier.

Fair Saint Louis will mark the Grand Opening of the new Gateway Arch. The Fair is three days of free family fun featuring the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra plus musical guests Amelia Eisenhauer, Jason Derulo and Martina McBride. Also returning is the famous Air Show. The event includes activities for kids of all ages, food, beverages and fireworks on all three days.

One of the most patriotic fireworks displays is in the nation's capital at the National Mall in Washington D.C. About 700,000 people travel there to watch the fireworks burst and boom with the Washington monument and the U.S. Capitol in the background. This is an all-day event for the city with celebrations held in just about every neighborhood and beginning with a parade down Constitution Avenue.

Recognized as the nation's largest Independence Day celebration, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in New York attracts more than 3 million spectators and over 10 million TV viewers. Kelly Clarkson will sing God Bless America for the celebration's 40th anniversary which will be its biggest yet with 56,000 pyrotechnic effects.

