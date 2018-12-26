GO Group Recommends these Fests and Events for Winter Fun

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather may be frightful, but there is still plenty to do in the colder winter months. The travel experts at The GO Group, LLC found these events to help beat the post-holiday blues.

The 12th-annual Chicago Restaurant Week will be the largest ever, Jan. 25 – Feb. 7 with nearly 400 local restaurants participating. Two weeks of dining deals at award-winning spots and hidden gems throughout the city and suburbs with special prix fixe menus start at $24 for brunch and lunch, and $36 or $48 for dinner.

The Distillery Historic District will host this year's Toronto Light Festival that takes visitors along a visual journey designed to entertain, inspire, and make use of all your senses. The event will transform the historic picturesque community of Distillery into one of the largest open-air galleries in the world, lighting the skies with works from local and international artists.

The Sydney Festival is an annual three-week event, running throughout January, always features an eclectic line-up of theatre, dance, circus, music, visual arts and talks. With excess of 100 events which attract approximately 500,000 people to its large-scale free outdoor events, Sydney Festival is one of the largest events in the world.

Ring in the year of the Pig during Chinatown's annual Chinese New Year Parade. The festivities include dragon dancing, martial art performers, firecrackers and amazing stunning outfits to celebrate Chinese culture and tradition. The parade starts on Mott & Canal in Chatham Square and works its way down East Broadway toward the Manhattan Bridge.

The WinterWonderGrass brings big-name bluegrass bands to small mountain towns every winter. This year heads to Vermont's Stratton Resort for the first time. Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters, and Keller and the Keels will headline. Enjoy the pavilions and sample craft beer and food truck specials during this year's tour through Colorado Springs, CO and Squaw Valley, California.

