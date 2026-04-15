GO Investor Alert: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Hiding Rapid Overexpansion Consequences: Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Unsustainable Store Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Grocery Outlet securities between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Grocery Outlet shares lost $2.45 per share, plunging 27.9% to close at $6.34 on March 5, 2026, after the Company disclosed the closure of 36 financially underperforming stores, $110 million in non-cash impairment charges, and an entirely new "optimization plan" layered on top of its prior restructuring efforts. Investors have until May 15, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

A Discount Grocer's Growth Machine Allegedly Broke Down

A discount grocery retailer generates returns by matching store locations to communities where bargain-focused consumers will drive consistent foot traffic. Each new location carries lease obligations, build-out capital, and independent operator agreements that lock in costs for years. When a retailer opens stores faster than demand can support them, the resulting underperformance compounds across the fleet, the lawsuit contends.

During the Class Period, Grocery Outlet opened dozens of new locations each quarter, touting net sales growth powered by this expansion. The action claims these openings masked deteriorating organic performance and created a portfolio of locations that could never reach sustained profitability.

Alleged Store Expansion Impact by the Numbers

The filing states that the scope of the operational correction was significant:

36 stores identified as having no viable path to sustained profitability, regardless of operational support provided

24 of the 36 closures concentrated in the East region, representing roughly 30% of that region's fleet

$110 million in non-cash impairment charges recognized on long-lived assets of the closure stores

$149 million in non-cash goodwill impairment recorded in Q4 2025

Estimated $51 million to $63 million in cash expenditures for lease termination fees in fiscal 2026

Estimated $11 million to $14 million in bad debt expense connected to the closures

The Alleged Gap Between Restructuring and Reality

As set forth in the complaint, Grocery Outlet had already initiated a Restructuring Plan in Q4 2024, incurring $61.8 million in total costs by January 3, 2026. That plan was declared "substantially completed" in Q2 2025. Yet just months later, the Company was forced to adopt an entirely separate Optimization Plan requiring additional tens of millions in charges, the action claims. This sequence raises questions about whether the original restructuring adequately addressed the fleet's problems or whether management knew deeper corrections were needed while publicly projecting confidence.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the sustainability of Grocery Outlet's store expansion strategy and whether the original restructuring plan was sufficient to address known fleet-level underperformance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get more information about this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP