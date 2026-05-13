Go RVing Launches $5,000 Summer Contest as Travelers Turn to RVs for Affordable, Flexible Vacations

To meet this moment, Go RVing is increasing efforts with its nationwide initiative, RV-2-50, a celebration of America's 250th birthday by encouraging travelers to explore the country by RV. The program offers curated travel guides, interactive Travel Passports, and a "Share Your Story" contest designed to inspire and capture real RV travel experiences across the U.S.

"With summer budgets tightening, more travelers are rethinking how they vacation," said Monika Geraci, spokesperson for Go RVing. "RVing offers a unique solution—giving people the flexibility to control costs, change plans, and experience the country on their own terms. We're seeing that reflected in the stories travelers are already sharing."

Early submissions to the RV-2-50 campaign highlight a shift in how Americans define value in travel—prioritizing time with family, access to the outdoors, and the freedom to explore without rigid itineraries or heightened expenses.

Travelers are invited to participate by submitting photos and videos from their 2026 RV trips at gorving.com/rv250. The first 250 submissions will receive exclusive RV-2-50 swag, and one grand prize winner will be awarded $5,000 for their next great RV adventure. Submissions are open through September 15, 2026.

Additional itineraries, travel challenges, and inspiration will be released throughout the summer across Go RVing's website and social channels.

About Go RVing

Go RVing is the voice of the RV lifestyle, inspiring people to travel with comfort, flexibility, and freedom. Through storytelling, Go RVing shows how RV travel brings people closer to what matters—time in nature, connection with others, and the ability to explore on their own terms and in their own space.

SOURCE RV Industry Association