Go West, Young Collector, to Las Vegas and Morphy's Massive May 21-23 Coin-Op & Advertising Auction Featuring More Than 1,700 Top-tier Lots

Highlights: Circa 1905-1910 Caille Brothers Mfg. 'Centaur' triple slot machine; circa 1905-1910 'Sibille Queen of Hearts' fortune teller automaton; circa 1900-1905 Mills '20th Century' upright slot machine

DENVER, Pa., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's will be heading west later this month to cement its presence in Las Vegas as the premier auction house for antique coin-op machines and antique advertising. The firm will conduct a huge Coin-Op & Advertising auction on May 21-23 featuring more than 1,700 lots of rare, high-quality antiques and vintage collectibles.

Circa 1905-1910 "Sibille - The Queen of Hearts" fortune teller automaton made by the Mills Novelty Co. (Chicago), in a richly-detailed walnut cabinet with original finish. Estimate: $150,000-$300,000 Circa 1905-1910 Caille Brothers Mfg. (Detroit) "Centaur" triple slot machine with rare harp castings, designed with three independently-operated slot machines. Estimate: $150,000-$250,000

Some of the items carry six-figure estimates that aren't just possible, they're probable. A prime example is a circa 1905-1910 Caille Brothers Mfg. (Detroit) "Centaur" triple slot machine with rare harp castings and a visually striking gaming device designed with three independently-operated slot machines housed in one cabinet. This configuration gave customers the option of choosing their preferred denomination. The machine is fully restored and operational. Estimate: $150,000-$250,000

Another star lot is the circa 1905-1910 "Sibille – The Queen of Hearts" fortune teller automaton made by the Mills Novelty Co. (Chicago). This exceptionally-rare coin-op machine features a richly-detailed carved walnut cabinet with original finish. The interior presents a seated fortune teller figure ("Sibille") in elaborate period costume. Upon coin activation, the internal mechanism engages a motor-driven system that animates the figure and dispenses a fortune card. Estimate: $150,000-$300,000

A third six-figure candidate is the circa 1900-1905 Mills "20th Century" upright slot machine configured in the scarce one-dollar denomination, one of the most desirable and elusive versions within the 20th Century floor model line. The 20th Century was among Mills' most visually impressive upright gaming machines. This example has been fully restored. The cabinet has been refinished and its castings re-plated. Estimate: $60,000-$120,000

A beautiful, all-original reverse-on-glass corner sign advertising Ever Famous Buffalo Lager Brewing Company (Sacramento, Calif.) features a fantastic factory scene, is one of only a few known to exist, with fewer still achieving a 9.0+ condition grade. It's large – 15¾ inches by 25¼ inches – and would make a wonderful addition to any breweriana collection. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

A large S Grabfelder & Co. (Louisville, Ky.) label-under-glass wicker-wrapped whiskey bottle with handle dating to the late 1890s or very early 1900s is an incredible fresh find. The bottle displays a beautiful young lady ("Kentucky Belle"), and the reverse glass label is in fine condition with only minor wear and staining. The bottle is housed in an original crate. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

A magnificent, fully restored, circa-1880 Brunswick "Monarch" pool table is perhaps the most sought-after of all the early pool tables. This one, in the desirable 9-foot size, features a walnut background with extensive inlay of exotic woods on all surfaces, 18K gold accents, and a four-piece slate playing surface. An inset medallion is inscribed, The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

Bidders please note: Because of their size and weight, some of the items in the auction are not shippable and will require third-party shipping or for pickup arrangements to be made.

Morphy's May 21-23, 2026 Coin-Op & Advertising Auction will be held live at their comfortable West Coast satellite gallery located at 4520 Arville St., #1, Las Vegas, Nevada 89103. Start time on all three days is 9am Pacific Time. Previews will be held Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20, from 9am-4pm local time; or on auction days from 8-9am. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please reserve line in advance), or live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For condition reports or other questions, call tollfree 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions