Morphy's Celebrates Revolutionary War's 250th Anniversary During May 12-14 Auction of Exceptional and Historically Important Firearms & Militaria

Featured: Custom set of 1869 Colt East-West single-action Army pistols; first-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol; Va. militia soldier's circa-1754 musket; cased Purdey .410 SLE shotgun

DENVER, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antique and collectible firearms of superior quality and historical significance will be on full display at Morphy's three-day Firearms & Militaria auction, which features a special selection honoring the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War. Slated for May 12-14, the 400-lot sale features the lifetime collections of David Grunberg and Gary Schlosstein.

Custom set of Colt Single Action Army pistols, so-named the East-West guns because they were ordered to pay homage to the Transcontinental Railroad, which joined the East and West Coasts. Estimate: $400,000-$800,000 First-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol, made by DWM in May 1901 with serial number 1. The pistol has a prestigious pedigree and was in the collections of both Hank Vissner and Geoff Sturgess. Estimate: $400,000-$600,000

David Grunberg was born in Argentina and clearly recalls from his youth the day a police officer let him hold his Colt .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. In particular, he never forgot the heft of the weapon. Years later, after his family had emigrated to the United States, he served in the US Army, where he was issued a Colt .45. That began a lifelong fascination for fine firearms and inspired what would become an exemplary collection. To this day, David remains passionately interested in second- and third-generation engraved firearms.

Gary Schlosstein was born in 1928 and was stationed in Europe during the final months of World War II. He started his collection at age 10, when he bought a Civil War musket at a secondhand store in Wisconsin for just $3. That ignited a lifelong passion for collecting historical memorabilia that continues to this day. Gary is the founder of Castlerock Museum in Alma, Minnesota. It houses ancient and medieval arms and armor and more than 100 period firearms.

Lot #1284 is a custom set of Colt Single Action Army pistols, so-named the East-West guns because they were ordered from Colt to pay homage to the Transcontinental Railroad, which joined the East and West Coasts. Each gun was dedicated to one of the iconic engines and their respective companies with the Jupiter representing the Central Pacific and the Engine 119 representing the Union Pacific. The noted engraver Leonardo Francolini worked his magic and made these Colts true masterpieces. Estimate: $400,000-$800,000

Lot #1179 is the first-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol, made by DWM in May 1901 with serial number 1. While many military handguns are specific to their respective nations, the Luger is the "World's Pistol" and has been called the most identified and prized collectible pistol known. Estimate: $400,000-$600,000

Lot #1187 is an outstanding Singer Model 1911A1 .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol, manufactured by the Singer Sewing Machine Co. (Elizabeth, NJ) in 1940. It is well known as the most desirable pistol among .45 automatic collectors worldwide. This example, one of just 500 produced from an original contract, was only recently discovered and has never before been offered for public sale. It is in pristine condition, retaining more than 97 percent of its original dark DuLite finish. Estimate: $165,000-$225,000

Lot #1228 is a historically important Colt 1851 Navy pistol presented to Brigadier General J R Anderson, a Confederate Civil War officer and owner of the famous Tredegar Iron Works, a supplier of vital munitions to the Rebels. This weapon, well cut throughout with crisp engraving throughout, reflects Colt's predilection for soliciting multiple sides in conflicts, and his tendency to present elaborate arms as a way of currying favor for business. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000

Morphy's May 12-14 Firearms & Militaria Auction featuring a special selection that celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War, will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting all three days at 9am EDT. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions