Go with your gut -- USANA earns seal of approval for Digestive Enzyme supplement

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As you make decisions about your health, knowing exactly what you are putting in your body is vital. And it's why USANA is honored to receive another seal of approval from third-party assessor ConsumerLab.com — this time for their USANA® Digestive Enzyme supplement. USANA's Digestive Enzyme can help relieve occasional stomach discomfort and support your digestive system after a big meal, all while supplying enzymes for optimal macronutrient absorption.*

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, please visit usana.com.

"With so many health products to choose from, it's more important than ever for consumers to be informed about what's in their vitamins and which companies provide the purest, most potent supplements on the market," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "USANA goes above and beyond to provide our customers with the peace of mind that comes with taking a pure, high-quality supplement. And certification from third-party testers, like ConsumerLab, is one of the many steps we take to provide this peace of mind."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent assessor of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products. To be awarded the ConsumerLab.com seal of approval, USANA's Digestive Enzyme supplement was rigorously tested to confirm it contains 100 percent of the claimed amount of digestive enzymes: amylase, lipase, protease, bromelain and papain.

"Your overall health and energy depend on nourishing all of your cells. Digestive enzyme supplements help to naturally support normal, healthy digestion, so you can get the most out of your meals," says Dr. Brian Dixon, USANA's executive director of health and science education. "USANA's Digestive Enzyme features a broad range of plant-based enzymes and artichoke extract. Together, these ingredients help you to digest meals more efficiently to support absorption of macronutrients, while also relieving fullness, mild bloating, and other digestive discomfort after a meal."*

Along with Digestive Enzyme, several other USANA® supplements have been recently certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega™, USANA® Probiotic, Procosa®, USANA® Vitamin D, CoQuinone® 30, and Visionex®.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

