USANA Cements Itself as a Premier Cellular Nutrition Company in South Korea

USANA a double winner at the 2024 Korea Medical Healthcare Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a global cellular nutrition company, was recently recognized at the prestigious Korea Medical Healthcare Awards in the multivitamin category for the sixth consecutive year and the weight management category for the fourth consecutive year.

The 2024 Korea Medical Healthcare Awards celebrates the medical institutions, companies, and organizations who promote and contribute to the overall national health and the development of the health industry in the country. The ceremony is hosted by Chosun News and is sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, National Health Insurance, and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

To learn more about USANA and its high-quality products, visit here.

For the sixth consecutive year, USANA's HealthPak won in the multivitamin category, and is a comprehensive supplement combination that contains vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants. Formulated with USANA's InCelligence Technology, it provides safe and effective nutrients to those either starting their health journey or wanting to keep their healthy lifestyle on track.

The other winning product for USANA was its Nutrimeal Active, which won in the weight-management category for the fourth consecutive year.

Developed for consumers who want a convenient, nutrition-rich meal replacement shake, Nutrimeal Active offers an optimal ratio of the macronutrients and micronutrients you need to help you reach your weight-related goals. Nutrimeal Active is a quick and easy way to shake up a meal with increased protein and reduced sugar.

"We are so proud to be recognized by health professionals and seen by consumers as a high-quality product," said ChangMi Kim, USANA Korea's sales and marketing senior manager. "To have two of our products win for several consecutive years shows USANA's commitment to delivering optimal nutrition that customers can trust, while fulfilling our corporate vision of creating the healthiest family on earth."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA