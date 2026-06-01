GOAL! LG CHANNELS WORLD PUP LAUNCHES ON JUNE 10 AS A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF RESCUE DOGS AND GIVING BACK

Hosted by U.S. World Cup veteran Jimmy Conrad, the four-part bracket-style puppy takeover tournament delivers adorable matchups, social-ready chaos, and a spotlight on rescue dogs from shelters across the country

News Summary:

LG Channels World Pup , a four-part puppy soccer tournament featuring adoptable rescue dogs, premieres June 10 to kick off this summer's global soccer festivities.

, a four-part puppy soccer tournament featuring adoptable rescue dogs, premieres June 10 to kick off this summer's global soccer festivities. U.S. World Cup veteran Jimmy Conrad serves as the competition's "Rufferee," alongside fan-favorite dog influencers Chili and Lumi who provide commentary on the action. AirCorg makes a special guest appearance with a final tournament prediction.

Every puppy featured in the tournament is adoptable, with LG Channels partnering with 12 shelters and rescue organizations nationwide to help more dogs find their forever homes.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gears up for this summer's biggest soccer spectacle, a new class of athletes is ready to take the field (and probably ignore most of the rules). Premiering June 10, LG Channels World Pup transforms rescue puppies into international soccer stars in a chaotic, feel-good competition inspired by the global tournament taking over this summer.

As the world gears up for this summer’s biggest soccer spectacle, a new class of athletes is ready to take the field (and probably ignore most of the rules). Premiering June 10, LG Channels World Pup transforms rescue puppies into international soccer stars in a chaotic, feel-good competition inspired by the global tournament taking over this summer.

From the producers of The Puppy Bowl, Bright Spot Content, an All3 American Media Company, the four-part event follows 48 rescue puppies representing eight national teams as they battle it out in a bracket-style championship for the coveted LG Channels World Pup Trophy. Attempting to keep both the action and the puppies under control is U.S. World Cup veteran and CBS Sports host Jimmy Conrad, serving as the tournament's official "Rufferee."

Throughout the tournament, audiences will witness dramatic puppy face-offs and unexpected upsets from the athletes themselves, while fan-favorite dog influencers Chili and Lumi deliver commentary and plenty of scene-stealing moments. AirCorg also makes a special appearance, delivering the tournament's final prediction.

Behind the cuteness and competition is a larger mission: every puppy featured in LG Channels World Pup is adoptable. LG Channels partnered with 12 shelters and rescue organizations across the country to help spotlight rescue animals in need of forever homes, while also shining a light on the organizations dedicated to caring for them every day.

"LG Channels World Pup combines the excitement of global soccer competition with the heartwarming mission of supporting rescue animals and the shelters that care for them," said Matthew Durgin, Vice President, North America Content & Services. "At LG Channels, we're always looking for ways to celebrate big events that bring people together and create entertaining programming with real impact. This initiative is a meaningful and fun way to do just that while also embodying LG's Life's Good philosophy."

LG Channels World Pup and the World Pup branded takeover of Blue Ant's Love Pets channel are available on LG TVs and LGChannels.com.

The launch of LG Channels World Pup spotlights LG Channels' continued investment in original, culturally relevant programming that blends entertainment with LG's Life's Good philosophy. LG Channels offers viewers a wide range of free content spanning sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news, and family programming. As of 2026, webOS — which provides access to LG Channels — is available on more than 270 million devices worldwide.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester, PA (Philadelphia area)

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue - Buffalo, NY

Connecticut Humane Society - Newington, CT

Florida Little Dog Rescue - St. Cloud, FL

Green Dogs Unleashed - Troy, VA (Charlottesville/Richmond area)

Hearts & Bones Rescue - Dallas, TX

Louie's Legacy - New York, NY

Lucky Dog Refuge - Stamford, CT

Nickel City Canine - Lancaster, NY (Buffalo area)

Phoenix Animal Rescue - Chester Springs, PA

Providence Animal Center - Media, PA (Philadelphia area)

The Sato Project - New York, NY / Puerto Rico

LG Channels World Pup

LG Channels is joining the global celebration in the most adorable way possible with LG Channels World Pup a bracket-style puppy soccer tournament inspired by the international soccer tournament that's equal parts thrilling and absolutely irresistible. Eight national squads, each captained by one of their country's iconic breeds (think Boston Terrier for the USA, Chihuahua for Mexico, King Charles Cavalier for England), will lead a roster of 48 rescue puppies through a suspense-filled competition until one team claims the coveted LG Channels World Pup Trophy. Keeping the action in check is 'Rufferee' Jimmy Conrad, a 2006 U.S. World Cup veteran who faced down international competition before, but has never dealt with 48 puppies who don't know what an offside call is. Best of all, every player on the pitch is a rescue pup looking for their forever home, making LG Channels World Pup the feel-good sports event of 2026. This LG Channels Global Exclusive event is from the producers of The Puppy Bowl, Bright Spot Content, an All3 America Media Company.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs. For more information please visit LG Channels.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA