Goal Zero Announces All-New Yeti 1000X, Bringing Versatile Portable Power to More People

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, today announced the Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station, the latest addition to the industry-leading Yeti X line. The new model gives consumers the power they need to run medium to large appliances and yet portable enough to pack in the car for any adventure, and a clean alternative to traditional gas generators without the noise, fumes and maintenance.

"Since creating the power station category, we've seen a tremendous increase in interest and demand for our Yeti products. The addition of the Yeti 1000X meets that demand and gives consumers a size that is powerful, versatile, and at an affordable price," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "Whether it's running a refrigerator or CPAP machine during a power outage, or throwing it in the car to power your next trip, consumers will love the versatility of the Yeti 1000X to provide clean, reliable power wherever they may be."

Industry-leading features

With a lithium-ion battery at its core, the Yeti 1000X equips consumers with safe, clean, portable power for camping, tailgating, off-grid events, workshops, and emergency power during an outage. With its versatile array of ports, users can power a wide range of devices with seven different port options including fast-charging 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports.

The Yeti 1000X also offers multiple recharging options. Included with purchase, the 120W Power Supply makes it possible to recharge the Yeti 1000X in just 9 hours. Thanks to the addition of a new industry-leading 600W High Power Port, users can also recharge in as little as 2 hours with the Yeti X 600W Power Supply (sold separately).

As with the rest of the Yeti X line, users can experience virtually unlimited power, by charging the Yeti 1000X from the sun with Goal Zero's portable solar panels while away from the grid, and keep it topped off from a wall outlet when at home. An integrated MPPT charge controller ensures users are getting the most efficient solar charge possible.

The Yeti ecosystem

Along with the 600W High Power Supply, the Yeti 1000X can integrate into a number of accessories as part of the larger Yeti ecosystem. This includes the Home Integration Kit (HIK), which allows the Yeti X to integrate directly with people's home circuits. The HIK is a manual transfer switch that integrates a Yeti X Power Station (1000X or larger) directly with the home's electrical panel.

To further expand storage capacity, the Yeti 1000X can be chained to the Link and Tank system of lead-acid batteries to customize and expand energy storage capacity to meet any individual's specific power needs. Along with the Link and Tank, consumers can integrate the Yeti X with their vehicle to charge from the alternator while on the move. The Vehicle Integration Kit (VIK) allows users to hook their Yeti up to an adventure rig in a few easy steps to collect and store power throughout the journey.

The Yeti 1000X has an MSRP of $1,299.95 and is currently available at GoalZero.com, Amazon.com, and select Sportsman's Warehouse, Bass Pro, Cabela's, and other specialty retailers locations. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Goal Zero

Goal Zero is the industry leader in smart, portable power. From emergency outages to camping to off-grid projects and events, our solar panels, power stations and accessories give you the power to keep your gear charged through any situation. We were born out of the desire to empower people everywhere, and as an NRG company we're working to change the way people think about and use power by pioneering the development of smarter energy choices. Power. Anything. Anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

