Goal Zero Expands Its Portable Power Station Range With All-New Yeti 300, 500 and 700

Goal Zero

08 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

Rugged additions to the trusted Yeti line pack a bigger punch than ever before while keeping the compact, durable package

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, today announced the latest products in its market-leading Yeti line of portable power stations. The new Compact Yeti power station line of the Yeti 300, Yeti 500 and Yeti 700 includes market-leading durability and charging speeds, for reliable, versatile power wherever adventure takes you.

Built to meet the demanding standards of outdoor work and play, the Yeti 300, Yeti 500 and Yeti 700 provide high power output packed into a compact and easy-to-use size. The new Compact Yeti power stations were designed with upgraded lithium batteries for a longer battery lifespan and are durable in any circumstance, passing rigorous tests for extreme cold and water resistance.

"Portable power is more important than ever, to help keep people safe and connected wherever they're at," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "Our Yeti line of products have become essential components for everyone from adventurers to remote workers, to travelers who need power they can depend on."

Key features of the new Yeti 300, 500, and 700 power stations include: 

  • Best-in-class power output: Packing a punch in spite of its small size, the Yeti 300, 500 and 700 can run portable fridges, air pumps, pellet grills and even power tools in larger capacities.
  • Class-leading lifespan: Upgraded LiFePO4 battery technology extends the battery lifespan to over 10 years of daily use thanks to a 4000+ cycle lifespan*.
  • Superior fast charging: Get ready in a hurry with the Yeti; the 300 charges from 0% to 100% in 50 minutes, the 500 does it in 90 minutes and the 700 is full in under two hours.
  • Unrivaled build quality: The Yeti 300, 500 and 700 live at the intersection of portability and durability, meeting the high standards for UL2743 and IPX4 certifications and functions in all temperatures.

Guests at International CES 2024 can see the Yeti 300, Yeti 500 and Yeti 700 along with Goal Zero's award-winning product line at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Level 2, Booth 53207.

The Yeti 300 retails for $349.00, the 500 for $499.00 and the 700 for $699.00, and are available on January 30 at GoalZero.com, Amazon, REI, as well as through other specialty retailers. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

*4000 cycles to 80% of original capacity at 75 degrees F and .5C charge/discharge rate.

About Goal Zero
A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit GoalZero.com.

Media Contacts
Zachary Allen
801-461-9751
[email protected]

SOURCE Goal Zero

