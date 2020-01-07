Goal Zero Showcases Next-Generation Lithium Power Stations at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, introduced the next generation of its award-winning lithium power stations at International CES 2020. The all-new Yeti X models provide dependable power at home or on-the-go without the noise, fumes and maintenance of traditional gasoline generators. They feature several new sizes, upgrades across the entire line and improved components for the largest power stations.

"From home backup to charging essential devices and everything in between, wherever they go, people trust the Yeti line to provide clean, reliable energy to keep them connected," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "These new sizes and upgrades make it even easier to find the perfect product for every need and continue to demonstrate why Goal Zero leads the market in portable power. "

More sizes to fit every need

The Yeti X line expands Goal Zero's range of lithium power station offerings. The Yeti 200X is its most compact and lightweight model yet, designed for quick, reliable power anytime, anywhere. On the other end of the range, the Yeti 6000X is the company's most powerful Yeti to date, perfect for long-term need and backup power to run key circuits in your home for days at a time. The full lineup will include the Yeti 200X, 500X, 1000X, 1500X, 3000X and 6000X.

Upgrades for every Yeti X model

Goal Zero is rolling out upgraded hardware in all six Yeti X models, including integrated MPPT and USB-C Power Delivery. Integrated MPPT (maximum power point tracking) provides up to 30% faster solar charging and USB-C Power Delivery ports allow users to fast-charge USB-C compatible devices, such as power-hungry laptops. Additional upgrades include regulated 12V ports for significantly improved compatibility with portable refrigerators and other devices.

New, industry-leading features on three largest models

The three largest Yeti X models will include a new high power 2000W AC inverter, allowing them to power anything that typically requires a standard wall outlet. The big three Yeti X models also see increased 12V output and will charge twice as fast from wall outlets, giving greater flexibility to customers with demanding power requirements.

"Increasing the inverter size is a game-changer for anyone who wants a truly capable off-grid, solar rechargeable power solution to run power-hungry tools and appliances," Harmon said.

Next-generation Yeti app

With the upgraded Yeti X line, Goal Zero is releasing Yeti App 3.0. The upgraded app features historical power tracking, allowing users to see the energy flowing in and out of their power stations for the past days, weeks, months and years at different levels of precision. Yeti App 3.0 also introduces charging profiles, giving users the ability to customize charging modes that will optimize battery lifespan. For example, "Battery Saver Mode" ensures the Yeti X never discharges below 15%, only charges up to 85% and always recharges at 50%.

The Yeti 200X is currently available online at GoalZero.com, Amazon, and through approved retailers. The rest of the product line will be made available throughout 2020.

Guests at International CES 2020 can check out Goal Zero's full product line at the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall 3, booth 30735.

