Goal Zero Wins Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, today announced that it has won the Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Award for its work as a pioneer of portable power products and through its commitment to giving back.

The recipients of the 12th annual Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Awards were announced during Outdoor Retailer Summer. Awards were presented in five categories to individuals and organizations encouraging more people to get outside and creating a better outdoor experience. The recipients were determined by a judging panel based on impact, leadership, community engagement, philanthropy, sustainability, and other factors as presented with the nominations.

"Community impact and humanitarian work are foundational to Goal Zero's business and ultimately drive everything that we do," said Bill Harmon, General Manager at Goal Zero. "Each year, Goal Zero commits to putting a portion of its profits towards funding projects around the world — this commitment has led to tens of thousands of people impacted, strong community partners and nearly 5,000 products donated in the last year alone. We're very proud of the fact that our resources have been deployed to help with natural disasters and power needs across the world."

Some examples of Goal Zero's recent and ongoing efforts include:

Providing power in the heart of Navajo Nation, where 18,000+ homes and 250,000 people live without power, and have for decades. Eagle Energy and Goal Zero have partnered together to help alleviate the issues of energy and power deficiency, and spend a week in Navajo Nation every year distributing power stations, solar panels and solar lanterns.

Working with CAKE, an electric motorcycle company, to support anti-poaching efforts in South Africa . The Southern Africa Wildlife College uses the Yeti 6000X and Boulder solar panels to support their anti-poaching initiative, allowing park rangers to recharge their electric CAKE bikes wherever they're at.

. The Southern Africa Wildlife College uses the Yeti 6000X and Boulder solar panels to support their anti-poaching initiative, allowing park rangers to recharge their electric CAKE bikes wherever they're at. Partnering with LeanMed, an organization providing medical oxygen to communities in need, on their rapid response program in Nigeria , donating Yeti 3000Xs to power production machines and help bring lifesaving medical oxygen to the 40,000 rural health centers that lack access to grid power.

, donating Yeti 3000Xs to power production machines and help bring lifesaving medical oxygen to the 40,000 rural health centers that lack access to grid power. Working together with Quinn Brett , who became the first adaptive cyclist to complete the Tour Divide. Goal Zero's portable power stations recharged her handbike's built-in mid-drive motor helping her become the first documented racer to finish the route on an adaptive handbike.

Goal Zero's beginnings are rooted in humanitarian work when it started by deploying solar and power products to rural African communities that had never had power. Its products were first tested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with solar power packs consisting of a battery, solar panel, and LED light. This simple system brought light, safety and economic empowerment to villagers.

Read about each of the finalists and recipients in the June 9, 2022, issue of The Daily , and highlights of the ceremony are available online .

About Goal Zero

Goal Zero is the industry leader in smart, portable power. From emergency outages to camping to off-grid projects and events, our solar panels, power stations and accessories give you the power to keep your gear charged through any situation. We were born out of the desire to empower people everywhere, and as an NRG company we're working to change the way people think about and use power by pioneering the development of smarter energy choices.

About Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer, the largest U.S. tradeshow and premier business event for the outdoor industry, brings together retailers, manufacturers, industry advocates and media to conduct the business of outdoor recreation through trade shows, Outdoor Retailer Magazine, product demo events, media events and web-based business solutions.

