Goal Zero's Sherpa 100PD Delivers Lightweight Power On the Go

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable power, announced today the availability of the Sherpa 100PD power bank, a fast-charging power bank for adventurers who need to power their tech.

The new Sherpa 100PD is a versatile power bank that includes a USB-C power delivery port, two USB-A ports and a Qi wireless charging pad, making it more compatible with more electronics, including phones, tablets, laptops and mirrorless DSLR cameras. It will charge multiple gadgets at the same time.

The powerful 60W input and output USB-C power delivery port gives a much faster charge time for electronics, letting users get back on their way faster.

"In today's world, our customers need portable power that won't slow them down," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "The versatility of the Sherpa 100PD makes it the perfect traveling companion for adventurers, travelers, remote workers and anyone else who needs quick-charging power at their fingertips."

Designed with mobility in mind, the Sherpa 100PD's compact design measures just 7.5 x 3.7 x 1 inches and weighs 1.4 lbs., making it small and light enough to take backpacking or slip into a work bag. Airline approved and travel ready, the Sherpa 100PD is perfect for charging up on planes or in airports.

Product Features

Versatile Power Options: USB-A and USB-C power delivery ports, and Qi wireless charging pad give users multiple ways to charge their devices.

USB-A and USB-C power delivery ports, and Qi wireless charging pad give users multiple ways to charge their devices. Solar Ready: Pair the Sherpa 100PD with a Goal Zero portable solar panel for endless power anywhere you are.

Pair the Sherpa 100PD with a Goal Zero portable solar panel for endless power anywhere you are. Designed for Traveling: The slim and light design makes it an ideal choice for slipping into a backpack or work bag.

Product Availability

The Sherpa 100PD will retail for $169.95 and be available to purchase starting July 02, 2019 at GoalZero.com, Amazon.com, REI, and other specialty retail outlets.

About Goal Zero

Goal Zero is the industry leader in sustainable, portable power. From emergency outages to camping to projects and events, our off-grid power solutions will power your gear through any situation. We were born out of the belief that lack of resources should never limit human potential and continue to innovate products that improve the human experience. Power. Anything. Anywhere. For more information, visit www.goalzero.com .

