GOBankingRates Announces Its Annual Best Banks Winners for 2024

News provided by

GOBankingRates

17 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

This year's list introduces several new account categories and more regional winners.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, GOBankingRates analyzes the top financial institutions in the U.S. to find the Best Banks across a number of categories, as part of its mission to help Americans make the most of their money and improve their financial well-being.

"For Best Banks 2024, GOBankingRates looked at the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets, as well as a handful of industry-leading neobanks," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "With this in-depth wholesale look at the banking industry, we hope to provide our audience with the most accurate picture of the banking landscape every year."

This year's Best Banks list features several returning categories, including Best Checking Accounts, Best CD Accounts, Best Money Market Accounts, Best National Banks, Best Online Banks and Best Neobanks. Categories that are new this year include Best High-Yield Savings Accounts and Best Premium Checking Accounts.

In addition, GOBankingRates has broken down the Best Regional Banks category into Best West Regional Banks, Best Southwest Regional Banks, Best Midwest Regional Banks, Best Southeast Regional Banks and Best Northeast Regional Banks, to better help our audience find a recommendation that fits their needs.

GOBankingRates hopes this year's Best Banks coverage will encourage Americans to save more, make the most of the money they do have and find the institutions that will drive them closer to their financial goals.

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com.

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears
GOBankingRates.com
[email protected] 

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Also from this source

GOBankingRates Is Helping Americans Save More Ahead of National Savings Day

GOBankingRates Is Helping Americans Save More Ahead of National Savings Day

Many Americans strive to save more money but aren't actually taking the steps necessary to do so. GOBankingRates wants to empower our readers to take ...
GOBankingRates Helps Americans of All Backgrounds Plan for the Future With Its Guide to Retiring at Every Budget

GOBankingRates Helps Americans of All Backgrounds Plan for the Future With Its Guide to Retiring at Every Budget

Everyone has different plans for retirement and different levels of wealth and savings as well, which is why GOBankingRates is focused on helping...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.