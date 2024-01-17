GOBankingRates Announces Its Annual Best Banks Winners for 2024

This year's list introduces several new account categories and more regional winners.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, GOBankingRates analyzes the top financial institutions in the U.S. to find the Best Banks across a number of categories, as part of its mission to help Americans make the most of their money and improve their financial well-being.

"For Best Banks 2024 , GOBankingRates looked at the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets, as well as a handful of industry-leading neobanks," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "With this in-depth wholesale look at the banking industry, we hope to provide our audience with the most accurate picture of the banking landscape every year."

This year's Best Banks list features several returning categories, including Best Checking Accounts , Best CD Accounts , Best Money Market Accounts , Best National Banks , Best Online Banks and Best Neobanks . Categories that are new this year include Best High-Yield Savings Accounts and Best Premium Checking Accounts .

In addition, GOBankingRates has broken down the Best Regional Banks category into Best West Regional Banks , Best Southwest Regional Banks , Best Midwest Regional Banks , Best Southeast Regional Banks and Best Northeast Regional Banks , to better help our audience find a recommendation that fits their needs.

GOBankingRates hopes this year's Best Banks coverage will encourage Americans to save more, make the most of the money they do have and find the institutions that will drive them closer to their financial goals.

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com .

