GOBankingRates' Announces Their 9th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we shut the door on 2020 and look to begin 2021 with more thoughts of financial hope and well-being, GOBankingRates is excited to announce their Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2021.
The team of researchers at GOBankingRates has analyzed over 4,300 data points across more than 120 banks and 50 credit unions to determine the Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2021 in the following eight categories:
Axos Bank
Citizens Access
Synchrony Bank
Goldman Sachs
Wells Fargo
Capital One
Ally Bank
JPMorgan Chase
Betterment
FNBO Direct
Wells Fargo
Bank of America
Discover Bank
Simple Bank
PNC Bank
Betterment
E*TRADE
TIAA Bank
Truist Bank
Ally Bank
Best CD Rates and Accounts 2021
Goldman Sachs
Ally Bank
Synchrony Bank
Discover Bank
Capital One
CIT Bank
TD Bank
Comenity Bank
TIAA Bank
NBKC Bank
Best Money Market Accounts 2021
U.S. Bank
PNC Bank
Ally Bank
CIT Bank
Synchrony Bank
Sallie Mae Bank
TIAA Bank
Discover Bank
TD Bank
BBVA USA
Truist Bank
Citibank
BBVA USA
Capital One Bank
TD Bank
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
First National Bank of Omaha
BMO Harris Bank
HSBC Bank USA
Zions Bancorporation
Ally Bank
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Discover Bank
Synchrony Bank
Citizens Access
American Express Bank
Barclays Bank Delaware
CIT Bank
FNBO Direct
Simple Bank
U.S. Bank
Bank of America
Wells Fargo Bank
JPMorgan Chase Bank
PNC Bank
Navy Federal Credit Union
Alliant Credit Union
Delta Community
State Employees' Credit Union
Eastman
Lake Michigan
Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.
Wings Financial
The Golden 1
America First
In addition to these eight categories, GOBankingRates has incorporated a new resource for their readers across the country to help them Live Richer™ by banking better with the Top 100 Banks of 2021.
"For this year's installment of our Best Banks research we looked at over 100 financial institutions based in the US, while analyzing approximately 4,300 individual data points across a multitude of factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "Whether it was initial deposits, branch locations, mobile app ratings, late fees, savings rates, etc., no stone went unturned in our research to find our audience the Best Banks of 2021."
Throughout the past nine years, the GOBankingRates' audience has expressed their need to know who the best banks are to work with and through our annual research we've answered those questions. GOBankingRates continues to analyze hundreds and hundreds of banks and credit unions to help Americans find the very best products for achieving their specific financial goals no matter where they are.
