GOBankingRates' Announces Their 9th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2021

Best Savings Accounts 2021

Axos Bank

Citizens Access

Synchrony Bank

Goldman Sachs

Wells Fargo

Capital One

Ally Bank

JPMorgan Chase

Betterment

FNBO Direct

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Savings Accounts of 2021

Best Checking Accounts 2021

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Discover Bank

Simple Bank

PNC Bank

Betterment

E*TRADE

TIAA Bank

Truist Bank

Ally Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Checking Accounts of 2021

Best CD Rates and Accounts 2021

Goldman Sachs

Ally Bank

Synchrony Bank

Discover Bank

Capital One

CIT Bank

TD Bank

Comenity Bank

TIAA Bank

NBKC Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best CD Rates and Accounts of 2021

Best Money Market Accounts 2021

U.S. Bank

PNC Bank

Ally Bank

CIT Bank

Synchrony Bank

Sallie Mae Bank

TIAA Bank

Discover Bank

TD Bank

BBVA USA

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2021

Best Regional Banks 2021

Truist Bank

Citibank

BBVA USA

Capital One Bank

TD Bank

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

First National Bank of Omaha

BMO Harris Bank

HSBC Bank USA

Zions Bancorporation

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Regional Banks of 2021

Best Online Banks 2021

Ally Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Discover Bank

Synchrony Bank

Citizens Access

American Express Bank

Barclays Bank Delaware

CIT Bank

FNBO Direct

Simple Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Online Banks of 2021

Best National Banks 2021

U.S. Bank

Bank of America

Wells Fargo Bank

JPMorgan Chase Bank

PNC Bank

Click here to see the winner of the Best National Banks of 2021

Best Credit Unions 2021

Navy Federal Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union

Delta Community

State Employees' Credit Union

Eastman

Lake Michigan

Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.

Wings Financial

The Golden 1

America First

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Credit Unions of 2021

In addition to these eight categories, GOBankingRates has incorporated a new resource for their readers across the country to help them Live Richer™ by banking better with the Top 100 Banks of 2021 .

"For this year's installment of our Best Banks research we looked at over 100 financial institutions based in the US, while analyzing approximately 4,300 individual data points across a multitude of factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "Whether it was initial deposits, branch locations, mobile app ratings, late fees, savings rates, etc., no stone went unturned in our research to find our audience the Best Banks of 2021."

Throughout the past nine years, the GOBankingRates' audience has expressed their need to know who the best banks are to work with and through our annual research we've answered those questions. GOBankingRates continues to analyze hundreds and hundreds of banks and credit unions to help Americans find the very best products for achieving their specific financial goals no matter where they are.

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs.

