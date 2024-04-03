GOBankingRates Celebrates 20 Years as a Leader in the Digital Marketing Industry

Launched in March 2004, GOBankingRates is looking back on two decades of exponential growth.

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly competitive digital marketing and media landscape, GOBankingRates continues to grow and thrive as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Launched as ConsumerTrack, Inc., in March 2004, the GOBankingRates brand sits at the intersection of marketing, digital media, content and fintech. The umbrella company now encompasses three brands – GOBankingRates, empowering our readers to Live Richer; GOFreeCredit , helping Americans better access and understand their credit; and CardCritics , educating consumers on the best credit cards available.

In addition to expanding our company scope, GOBankingRates has exponentially expanded our reach. GOBankingRates.com now receives over 10 million monthly visitors and billions of impressions, both on-site and through content partnerships with top outlets including MSN, Yahoo! Finance and Apple News.

Thanks to this broad reach, GOBankingRates has generated millions of new customers for our banking and financial brand advertisers. These include top brands in personal finance such as Capital One, Chase, Fidelity, Vanguard and countless other leading financial brands..

As a company, GOBankingRates now employs 200 people in the U.S. and abroad, with employees located across America, Mexico, India and Puerto Rico. This global Team has been the most critical component of our company's success.

"Our business trajectory took a major transformation when we stopped just thinking about revenue growth and partnerships, and made our Team the priority," said Jeff Bartlett, President and Co-Founder of GOBankingRates .

"We have worked strategically to define and articulate our values over the years, both as a culture and as a business, which are embodied by the teachings in 'The Four Agreements' and 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,'" Barlett said. "Developing an ethos around accountability, ownership and outcomes was the big leap that drove growth across all aspects of GOBankingRates."

GOBankingRates is committed to its mission to help all Americans better understand money and to improve their finances.

