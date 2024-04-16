GOBankingRates Releases White Paper for Banks To Attract New Customers in a Competitive Environment

A new white paper outlines what financial institutions can do to bring in more deposit dollars.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial industry faces a relentless challenge in attracting and retaining customers and liquidity. With more institutions and fintechs now crowding the landscape, competition is at an all-time high.

GOBankingRates has been able to overcome these hurdles, and has experienced incredible success engaging consumers interested in opening up new bank accounts. Our innovative company is able to attract customers and their deposits via a deep understanding of consumers' behavior and intent. We do this by tracking and analyzing proprietary data across our own leading personal finance site, as well as on our partner sites and differentiating what cohorts are intending on initiating new banking relationships.

The key to GOBankingRates' success is partnering with trusted banks and financial brands that share non-personal information to engage interested users, and maximize user experience with bank advertiser goals and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Moving towards a cookie-less world and witnessing rapid development in AI, GOBankingRates' goal is to empower clients with the knowledge to outperform competitors. We are able to leverage our expertise in financial performance and scalability, and solidify customer connections in increasingly personalized and compliant ways.

The details of our successful strategy are laid out in a new, free white paper, "How to Survive and Thrive in a Competitive Environment for New Customers and Deposit Dollars." This white paper discusses the current financial ecosystem, how to use machine learning (ML) and data-driven strategies to acquire new customers, how to optimize user flows, how to track attributions, and a step-by-step guide to adopting these strategies and best practices.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

