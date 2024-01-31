GOBankingRates Reveals Its Picks for the Best Neobanks of 2024

This is the second year GOBankingRates is recognizing winners in this category.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates introduced the Best Neobanks category as part of its Best Banks awards in 2023 in recognition of this emerging field, and for the second year in a row, we're celebrating winners in this cutting-edge category.

GOBankingRates aims to inform readers about all of their banking options, which go beyond traditional brick-and-mortar institutions, so that they can best decide how to make the most of their money and get the products and services they need.

To find the best neobanks, GOBankingRates analyzed leaders in the category across a number of factors, including monthly checking fees, minimums needed to earn APY, savings APY, products and services offered, mobile app ratings, and extra benefits and perks unique to neobanks.

Best Neobanks 2024

Acorns

Betterment

Chime

Current

Dave

GO2bank

One Finance

Revolut

Varo

Wealthfront

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com.

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears
GOBankingRates.com
[email protected]

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

